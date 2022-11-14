SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TFFP

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TFF" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TFFP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TFF and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 1, 2022, TFF issued a press release "announc[ing] program updates for Voriconazole Inhaled Powder (TFF VORI) and Tacrolimus Inhaled Powder (TFF TAC) clinical programs." TFF stated that "[w]e expect to deliver preliminary patient data from the Phase 2 study of TFF VORI in the first quarter of 2023 and TFF TAC in the second quarter of 2023," explaining that "[t]he timing of data release has been updated due to several challenges related to staffing shortages, shipping, and global supply chain delays." On this news, TFF's stock price fell sharply in after-market trading.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

