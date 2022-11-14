SCITEC Awarded Follow-on Phase III SBIR Contract

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missile Defense Agency awarded SciTec, Inc. a follow-on $10,731,298 Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract for Space Data Exploitation (SDE) to support the continued development, integration, and transition of mission applications. The work will be performed at SciTec's "App Factories" in Princeton, New Jersey and Boulder, Colorado, and supported by personnel in Fairborn, Ohio and Huntsville, Alabama. Mission applications developed under this effort may be implemented in MDA's Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS) Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Architecture (BOA) framework and ultimately support warfighters through the Command and Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC) Element.

John Scavone, SciTec's National Systems Director, said, "We're proud of the work we've done on the previous SDE contract and are excited to get started on SDE II. This new contract will allow us to continue SciTec's legacy of developing and delivering advanced algorithms and capabilities for the Missile Defense Agency and its partners while refining and enhancing our current operational capabilities for the next generation of threats and systems."

SciTec, a non-traditional small business headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, specializes in delivering mission processing, simulation, systems engineering, and instrumentation and test capabilities supporting integrated air and missile defense and aircraft survivability.

