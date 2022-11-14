Ask the Doctor
Ontario International Airport passenger volume reached single-month high in October

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

Southern California gateway recorded eighth straight month of better than pre-pandemic numbers

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 541,000 airline passengers in October – the highest total in a single month since its 2016 transfer to local ownership – and extended its run of better than pre-pandemic levels, airport officials announced.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport exceeded 500,000 passengers for the sixth straight month in October.(PRNewswire)

The Southern California gateway posted a 7.3% increase in total air travelers in October compared with October 2019, the eighth consecutive month in which the number of air travelers was higher than before the pandemic and the sixth straight month above 500,000 passengers. Year over year, ONT's October total grew by 9.5%, with increases in domestic and international passengers of 9.2% and 20%, respectively.

Through the first 10 months of the year, ONT served 4.75 million passengers, 4% more than the same period in 2019 and 33.7% higher than last year.

"Air travelers and our airline partners continued to show tremendous confidence in Ontario International in October, as our airport recorded the highest number of passengers in a single month since we took ownership six years ago," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario. "Ontario is consistently exceeding pre-pandemic passenger volumes, which is a clear reflection of our airport's robust recovery and the unyielding faith of air travelers in our ability to provide the hallmark hassle-free customer experience they expect."

Passenger

Totals

Oct

2022

Oct

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

526,004

480,318

9.51 %

4,598,717

4,319,183

6.5 %

International

15,726

24,232

-35.10 %

152,529

248,121

-38.5 %

Total

541,730

504,550

7.37 %

4,751,246

4,567,304

4.0 %


Passenger

Totals

Oct

2022

Oct

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Domestic

526,004

481,635

9.21 %

4,598,717

3,461,661

32.8 %

International

15,726

13,092

20.12 %

152,529

92,278

65.3 %

Total

541,730

494.727

9.5 %

4,751,246

3,553,939

33.7 %

Air cargo shipments totaled more than 68,500 tons in October, a nearly 1% gain compared with October 2019. From January through October, ONT's shipments of freight and mail were more than 687,000 tons, nearly 10% greater than the same period in 2019.

"Ontario International plays critical role in one of the world's most robust supply chain hubs, creating jobs and economic opportunities across the Inland Empire and throughout Southern California," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.

Elkadi pointed to a newly released study by Oxford Economics which showed Ontario International generating $3.8 billion in annual economic activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Oct

2022

Oct

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

64,449

66,436

-2.99 %

642,003

605,498

6.0 %

Mail

4,134

1,557

165,44 %

45,193

19,778

128.5 %

Total

68,583

67,994

0.87 %

687,196

625.276

9.9 %


Air cargo

(tonnage)

Oct

2022

Oct

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Freight

64,449

67,862

-5.03 %

642,003

677,814

-5.3 %

Mail

4,134

5,039

-17.96 %

45,193

39,465

14.5 %

Total

68,583

72,901

-5.92 %

687,196

717,279

-4.2 %

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)
Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-passenger-volume-reached-single-month-high-in-october-301676668.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.