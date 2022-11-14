Name.com Partners with Wix to Empower Registrar Customers to Grow Their Online Presence

Integration provides Name.com customers with direct access to Wix's platform, enabling businesses to seamlessly register their domain and build a professional and comprehensive online presence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Name.com , a domain name registrar and online presence solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Wix .com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, bringing the Wix platform directly to Name.com customers. The unique collaboration empowers Name.com domain buyers to use Wix's complementary and powerful technology to build a professional website and to grow their businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/TrueName) (PRNewswire)

This partnership enables professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to establish their digital identity at Name.com and then build their online presence on Wix, which provides customized solutions for any type of business owner, ranging from fitness instructors to restaurant owners to retailers. Users can select a domain name from an expansive list of memorable and descriptive choices, select their preferred Wix plan, and even connect their domain name to business email solutions like Google Workspace and Titan email.

"We've long admired Wix for their ability to help people get online with a professional website and grow their businesses," said Dave McBreen, VP, Registrar of Name.com. "We aim to provide the absolute best website and email products to our customers and see Wix's platform as a fantastic complement to our offerings ."

"This partnership equips even more business owners with an efficient and streamlined process to establish their online presence," said Matt Matergia, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Wix. "We look forward to engaging with more businesses and providing them with the most impactful solutions to help them grow online."

Wix Unlimited and Business Unlimited Plans are now available at Name.com, with plans to add additional Wix offerings soon.

As part of a special promotion, customers who purchase an annual Wix plan at Name.com will also receive a free domain registration and free Google Workspace Business Starter for one year.

About Name.com

Name.com is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar and web hosting company based in Denver, Colorado. The company sells domain names, web hosting, email services, SSL certificates, and other website products. For more information, please visit https://www.name.com/ .

Contact

Sacha Arts

Bella Vista Communications

(408) 458.6316

sacha@bellavista.agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Name.com