Memorial Healthcare System Partners with HOPCo for Musculoskeletal Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Healthcare System, a South Florida-based academic medical center, is partnering with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) to support its musculoskeletal service line. The alliance is expected to enhance the quality of care, including access and coordination, and improve the patient experience.

Memorial Health System partners with HOPCo for MSK Services (PRNewswire)

HOPCo is a national leader in health system musculoskeletal service line management, outcomes management solutions, and is the country's largest orthopedic value-based care organization. Memorial will be supported by its evidence-based care protocols, data analytics platforms, and infrastructure, enhancing its reputation as a regional destination for high-quality orthopedic and spine care.

"Consumers have spoken. They expect better outcomes in service, quality, and efficiency from the health system in the U.S. We must continually challenge ourselves to improve these outcomes," said Matthew Muhart, Memorial Healthcare System's chief strategy officer. "Our partnership with HOPCo highlights the continued support and dedicated resources we're investing in our musculoskeletal service line, which is committed to providing best-in-class outcomes for patients in our community."

Muhart added that HOPCo's team of experts bring leadership and resources to what is already a high-performing service line.

"Memorial Healthcare System has a longstanding reputation for innovation and outstanding patient care," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, HOPCo's president and chief transformation officer. "This partnership will help facilitate a measurable shift in the delivery of orthopedic and spine care throughout the region."

Memorial Healthcare System (www.mhs.net), a South Florida-based academic medical center, is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. It is highly regarded for a patient and family-centered approach that prioritizes multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those it cares for at six hospitals (including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital), numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (www.hopco.com) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation, and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company