GENESIS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ELECTRIFIED G80 SALES IN FOUR MORE STATES

Continues Genesis' path towards a fully electrified lineup by 2030, with availability of Electrified G80 at select retailers in twelve states, adding Maryland , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , and Virginia





2023 Electrified Genesis G80 available in one configuration, starts at MSRP of $79,825





Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at Electrify America locations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced the expansion of Electrified G80 sales at select retailers located in four more states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Virginia. Customers should contact their local retailer for details regarding availability. This step moves Genesis closer to its commitment to a more sustainable future with the brand achieving a fully electrified lineup by 2030.

"We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of American consumers," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Customers have been waiting patiently to get into a new Electrified G80 executive sedan. We are delighted to expand the availability of this model today in four more states."

Available in a single fully appointed configuration, the 2023 Electrified G80 delivers a bold new take on G80 design, paired to a refined driving experience. The exterior strikes a perfect balance of athleticism and elegance. The signature crest grille has evolved with a unique G-Matrix pattern incorporating an integrated charging port. Additional new features of the Electrified G80 include exclusive 19" wheels and a unique rear bumper execution. The interior continues a more sustainable eco-friendly leather and fabric along with available forged wood trim throughout the cabin

Electrified G80 brings a new exterior color option to the Genesis palette in Matira Blue and a new interior color with Dark Lagoon Green/Glacier White.

Safety is a top priority at Genesis, and the Electrified G80 comes equipped with the brand's Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver assistance features as standard equipment.

Genesis Motor America in collaboration with Electrify America offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 Electrified G80 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

The 87.2kWh battery found in Electrified G80 is capable of Rapid Charging from 10-80% in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW (800V) DC fast charging. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on several factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings and outside temperature.

The Electrified G80 executive sedan is now available at select U.S. retailers in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

