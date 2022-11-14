DecisionPoint Systems Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased 41.1% to a third quarter record $25.7 million

GAAP Net income and diluted EPS increased by 81.5% and 72.8%, respectively

Full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased to $90 - $93 million (+36% - 41%) and $6.5 million to $7.0 million, respectively

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results ended September 30, 2022.

"We saw continued strength during the third quarter growing revenue 41% and adjusted EBITDA by 74%" - Steve Smith , CEO

"We saw continued strength during the third quarter growing revenue 41% and adjusted EBITDA by 74%," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "This strength was broad-based across products and services, including run-rate, follow-on product orders from existing customers and 22% growth in our services revenue. Additionally, given the overall supply chain environment and our ability to successfully access products from our OEMs and distributors, we continued to see customers placing orders with longer lead times, rebuilding our backlog to about $29 million despite our strong quarter. Finally, this quarter also demonstrated the operating leverage inherent in our business, as we dropped more to the bottom line than we did in the second quarter."

Third Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)

Revenue increased 41.1% to $25.7 million ;

Gross Profit increased 37.4% to $5.8 million ;

GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $1.1 million and $0.15 , respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 69.8% and 61.7% to $1.2 million and $0.16 , respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 73.7% to $2.3 million ;

Backlog as of September 30, 2022 , was $29.0 million .

Third Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (in $M except for EPS) 3Q22 3Q21 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Total Revenue $ 25.7 $ 18.2 41.1 % $ 72.9 $ 49.5 47.5 % Hardware Revenue $ 19.2 $ 12.7 50.7 % $ 54.1 $ 33.5 61.7 % Software and Services Revenue $ 4.7 $ 3.9 22.1 % $ 13.7 $ 11.6 17.8 % Consumables Revenue $ 1.8 $ 1.6 11.0 % $ 5.2 $ 4.4 17.6 % Gross Profit $ 5.8 $ 4.2 37.4 % $ 16.8 $ 11.5 45.4 % Operating Income $ 1.5 $ 0.9 73.9 % $ 3.8 $ 1.3 184.4 % GAAP Net Income $ 1.1 $ 0.6 81.5 % $ 2.7 $ 2.1 26.9 % GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.08 72.8 % $ 0.36 $ 0.29 22.9 % Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1.2 $ 0.7 69.8 % $ 3.3 $ 1.2 179.5 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.10 61.7 % $ 0.43 $ 0.16 161.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.3 $ 1.3 73.7 % $ 6.1 $ 2.6 130.0 % *numbers may not add due to rounding



























Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of September 30, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents were $9.4 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.

Net cash from operating activities was $13.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

2022 Commentary



2021 Actual New Guidance 2022 vs 2021 Prior Guidance Revenue $65.9 Million $90.0 - $93.0 Million +36% - 41% $87.0 - $90.0 Million Adjusted EBITDA $5.0 Million $6.5 - $7.0 million +30% - 40% $4.6 - $5.0 Million



"As we look to the end of the year, we are confident in increasing our full-year 2022 guidance for revenue to $90 to $93 million (36% - 41%) and now expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $6.5 and $7.0 million for the year," concluded Smith.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Date: November 14, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582068&tp_key=949e374fc7

Replay Information:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13734298

Replay Start: Tuesday, November 14, 2022, 2:00 a.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Tuesday, November 21, 2022, 11:59 a.m. ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)



September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash $ 9,447 $ 2,587 Accounts receivable, net

14,483

12,302 Inventory, net

1415

2,111 Deferred costs

2,422

1,998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

184

336 Total current assets

27,951

19,334 Operating lease assets

2,784

329 Property and equipment, net

1,764

834 Deferred costs, net of current portion

2,346

1,492 Deferred tax assets

1,539

1,999 Intangible assets, net

4,711

3,564 Goodwill

10,012

8,128 Other assets

16

50 Total assets $ 51,123 $ 35,730 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 18,044 $ 10,273 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4,098

3,220 Deferred revenue

6,664

4,599 Current portion of long-term debt

3

3 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

421

257 Total current liabilities

29,230

18,352 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,872

2,510 Long-term debt

143

146 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities

2,639

83 Other liabilities

221

381 Total liabilities

35,105

21,472 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,234 and 7,007 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

7

7 Additional paid-in capital

38,292

39,216 Accumulated deficit

(22,281)

(24,965) Total stockholders' equity

16,018

14,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,123 $ 35,730

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,

2022

2021



2022 2021 Net sales:













Product $ 20,988 $ 14,349



$ 59,259 $ 37,846 Service

4,725

3,870





13,681

11,614 Net sales

25,713

18,219





72,940

49,460 Cost of sales:



















Product

16,923

11,267





47,213

29,948 Service

3,036

2,764





8,971

7,990 Cost of sales

19,959

14,031





56,184

37,938 Gross profit

5,754

4,188





16,756

11,522 Operating expenses:



















Sales and marketing expense

2,291

1,812





6,850

5,611 General and administrative expenses

1,936

1,498





6,155

4,592 Total operating expenses

4,227

3,310





13,005

10,203 Operating income

1,527

878





3,751

1,319 Interest expense

(7)

(17)





(42)

(67) Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

—





-

1,211 Other expense

-

—





(17)

— Income before income taxes

1,520

861





3,692

2,463 Income tax expense

(409)

(249)





(1,008)

(348) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,111 $ 612



$ 2,684 $ 2,115 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders (1):



















Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.09



$ 0.37 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.08



$ 0.36 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding



















Basic

7,290

6,958





7,210

6,928 Diluted

7,593

7,230





7,510

7,274



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 2,684 $ 2,115 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Loss on fixed asset disposal

22

-

Depreciation and amortization

1,750

1,031

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

(1,211)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

-

25

Share-based compensation expense

325

109

Deferred income taxes, net

460

171

Allowance for doubtful accounts

32

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(811)

4,548

Inventory, net

825

(267)

Deferred costs

(1,155)

(21)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

186

(346)

Accounts payable

7,213

(3,225)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(139)

(161)

Due to related parties

-

(34)

Operating lease liabilities

265

(5)

Deferred revenue

2,279

(504)

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,936

2,225 Cash flows from investing activities







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(4,525)

(170) Purchases of property and equipment

(1,299)

(235) Net cash used in investing activities

(5,824)

(405) Cash flows from financing activities







Line of credit, net

-

(1,206) Payment under term loan

(3)

- Cash paid for cashless exercise of stock options

(1,403)

(25) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

154

2 Net cash used in financing activities

(1,252)

(1,229) Change in cash

6,860

591 Cash, beginning of period

2,587

2,005 Cash, end of period $ 9,447 $ 2,596



