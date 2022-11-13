MSC CRUISES INTRODUCES THE FUTURE OF CRUISING WITH OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF MSC WORLD EUROPA IN DOHA, QATAR

MSC Cruises' newest flagship to be officially named tonight during traditional maritime ceremony in the presence of distinguished guests, international media and travel agents from around the world

MSC World Europa represents the future of cruising as the world's largest environmentally focused passenger cruise ship while breaking new ground in terms of design and guest experience

The event in Doha forms part of the Cruise Division of MSC Group's commitment to tourism in the Gulf region

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises, the world's third largest cruise brand, will host the Naming Ceremony for its newest flagship—MSC World Europa—today at the brand-new Grand Cruise Terminal in Doha, Qatar.

Together with partner Qatar Airways, the celebrations are part of MSC Cruises' overall commitment to Qatar, reinforcing its pledge to support the growth of international tourism there as well as the broader Middle East region, where MSC Cruises is brand leader.

MSC World Europa is the most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ship in the MSC Cruises fleet. On top of ground-breaking advances in reduction of emissions and energy efficiency, the LNG-powered ship paves the way toward the uptake of carbon-neutral synthetic and other alternative fuels as soon as they are available at scale.

At 22 decks, 215,863 gross tons, 154 feet wide, and featuring more than 430,000 square feet of public space and 2,626 cabins, MSC World Europa is an ultramodern urban metropolis at sea offering a veritable world of experiences while setting a new standard for the cruise industry.

As part of long-standing maritime tradition, Master of the Vessel Captain Marco Massa and distinguished guests from around the world will take part in the official Naming Ceremony for the ship.

Hosted by comedian, producer and entrepreneur Hamad Al Amari, event guests will be treated to performances by local artists, a cutting-edge video-mapping projection onto the ship's hull, and a huge drone show. International singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, presenting his solo work for the first time ever in Doha, will provide the grand finale performance. His new album is due in early 2023 via Capitol Records.

The glamorous night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display against the stunning Doha skyline and a gourmet gala dinner in the ship's elegant restaurants.

ABOUT MSC WORLD EUROPA

MSC World Europa is the first in the trailblazing World Class of ships and features 33 restaurants, bars and lounges, each with its own distinct style and ambiance. These include 6 specialty restaurants and 7 brand new bar and café concepts, complimented by next-level entertainment options across new high-tech venues, 6 swimming pools in distinct parts of the ship, MSC Cruises' most luxurious MSC Yacht Club yet, MSC Cruises' largest and most action-packed kids' area yet and more.

MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Middle East offering 7-night cruises to Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE; Dammam, Saudi Arabia; and Doha, Qatar.

Her season will commence on December 20 with a special 4-night sailing from Doha, Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Departing Dubai on 25 March 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea for summer 2023. She will offer 7-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.

THE LATEST ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY

MSC World Europa will be the first LNG-powered vessel in MSC Cruises' fleet and the most environmentally advanced to date. The fuel she runs on, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), is one of the world's cleanest marine fuels available at scale and is set to play a key role in the decarbonization of international shipping. It virtually eliminates local air pollutant emissions like sulphur oxides and reduces nitrogen oxides by up to 85%. LNG also plays a key role in climate change mitigation as it reduces CO2 emissions by 25% and is paving the way for the uptake of sustainable non-fossil fuels including green hydrogen.

MSC World Europa is also the world's first contemporary cruise ship to feature brand new solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology powered by LNG. The ship will include a 150-kilowatt SOFC demonstrator that will use LNG to produce electricity and heat on board in a highly efficient way by means of an electrochemical reaction. It will be a testbed to accelerate the development of fuel cell technology for contemporary cruise ships and offers a potential to enable hybrid propulsion solutions in the future.

In addition, MSC World Europa will feature selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, shore-to-ship power connectivity, advanced wastewater treatment systems to comply with the so-called Baltic standard, the strictest global standard for wastewater disposal to sea, an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce potential noise and vibration impact on marine mammals, as well as a wide range of energy efficient equipment and systems to optimize engine use.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 20 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The Company's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

