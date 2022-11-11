Ask the Doctor
MindMed to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place in London, UK from November 15-17, 2022.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Presentation Time: 3:50 p.m. GMT/10:50 a.m. EST
Location: London, UK
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff255/mnmd/1848852

A replay of the webcast will be available in the "News & Media" section of MindMed's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-301675344.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.