Manulife Appoints Don Lindsay as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced the appointment of Don Lindsay as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Manulife Financial Corporation and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. John Cassaday will retire on February 15, 2023 after thirty years of distinguished service as a member of the Board, and as Chairman for the past five years, at which time Don will become Chair of the Board.

"We are delighted to announce that Don has been elected as the Vice Chair and will be appointed as Chair of the Board when I step down," Mr. Cassaday said. "Don has been a valuable Board member for 12 years and has chaired the Management Resources and Compensation Committee for the last four. He is an accomplished global business leader with proven leadership capabilities, including extensive experience in Asia, and has the confidence of the full Board."

"I look forward to continuing the close partnership with Don and the Board as we seek to continue to deliver on our mission – Decisions made easier. Lives made better," said Roy Gori, Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lindsay recently retired after a successful 18-year career as President and CEO of Teck Resources Limited, Canada's largest diversified mining, mineral processing and metallurgical company. His previous experience includes almost two decades with CIBC World Markets Inc., where he ultimately served as President after periods as Head of Investment and Corporate Banking and Head of the Asia Pacific Region. Mr. Lindsay recently served as the Chair of the Business Council of Canada.

