TrueCar Honors Vietnam Marine Veteran with Brand New Retrofitted Vehicle for DrivenToDrive Initiative

In partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and AutoNation, TrueCar recognizes veteran for continued service to community

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient, and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has awarded Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Leonard "Len" Johnson of Philadelphia, with a new retrofitted vehicle through its DrivenToDrive initiative. The initiative is made possible in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer.

Lance Corporal Len Johnson in his new Chevy Traverse courtesy of TrueCar's DrivenToDrive initiative. (PRNewswire)

While serving, Johnson, 74, received multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, legs, and feet during a firefight and, as a result, lost the use of his left foot and has limited mobility in his right leg. Following his military career, Johnson has continued to support his fellow veterans as well as his broader community through volunteering. To honor his bravery and commitment to others, Johnson was presented with a new Chevy Traverse at a TrueCar DrivenToDrive event to help ensure he can continue his important service and volunteer work.

"I'm so grateful to the TrueCar team for selecting me for this honor," said Johnson. "I feel good knowing that I can finally retire my 20-year-old car and continue my service to the community with this donation."

Johnson is a service officer for his local DAV chapter, where he advocates for disabled veterans who are seeking the benefits they earned as a result of their sacrifices. Johnson uses his own vehicle with over 300,000 miles to pick up items from his fellow veterans' homes and deliver them to the local DAV office. He also helps veterans who are incarcerated by assisting them with delegating a portion of their financial benefits to living relatives. Each year, Johnson also uses his vehicle to drop off toys to the children at his local Catholic Workers Orphanage. For Johnson's bravery and service, he's been recognized with the Purple Heart Award, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Presidential Unit Citation.

"We're honored to have the privilege to celebrate Marine veteran, Lance Corporal Len Johnson, who not only served in Vietnam but continues to serve various communities, including his fellow veterans," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO of TrueCar. "Johnson's continued commitment to service is admirable, and we're thrilled to be able to help him continue his mission by awarding him this new vehicle."

TrueCar's DrivenToDrive initiative was started in 2016, inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador, Cory Remsburg, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The program is designed to honor the sacrifices made by the members who serve and their families by supporting their mobility needs. This marks the eighth consecutive vehicle awarded through the DrivenToDrive program.

"DAV is grateful for our long-standing partnership with TrueCar," said Marc Burgess, DAV CEO. "The DrivenToDrive initiative provides life-changing support for veterans who want to get back behind the wheel and regain their independence and freedom. We appreciate TrueCar's dedication to the veteran community and DAV's mission."

TrueCar teamed up with ACERTUS, an omnichannel automotive logistics platform with the shared commitment of supporting American military veterans, to deliver the vehicle to Johnson's home in Philadelphia.

"AutoNation is pleased to partner with TrueCar on the DrivenToDrive initiative again this year. We're honored to recognize Lance Corporal Len Johnson for his service and present him with a brand-new vehicle," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at AutoNation. "We are proud to support military members and positively impact the lives of disabled veterans."

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission, past recipients, and ways to get involved, visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

About DAV



DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

Lance Corporal Len Johnson with TrueCar CEO Mike Darrow. (PRNewswire)

Lance Corporal Len Johnson with past DrivenToDrive recipients and the TrueCar team. (PRNewswire)

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

