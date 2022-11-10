Paul McCartney - The 7" Singles Box: 80 career-spanning 7" singles personally curated by Paul - Limited to 3000 copies. Available December 2nd

Paul McCartney - The 7" Singles Box: 80 career-spanning 7" singles personally curated by Paul - Limited to 3000 copies. Available December 2nd

Rare 1971 mono recordings taken from the box set released today:

"Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey [Mono]" and "Too Many People [Mono]"

"I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come…" – Paul McCartney

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has seen Paul McCartney celebrate yet another series of landmarks. Just one week after his 80th birthday, Paul headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, playing an unforgettable set that inspired deafening singalongs from the largest crowd the mainstage had ever seen. Hailed as the best gig ever by critics and fans alike, it was a fitting celebration of an extraordinary career. Today, the revelry continues as Paul announces the release of The 7" Singles Box, featuring 80 x 7" Paul McCartney singles – including such global chart smashing tracks as "My Love," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Silly Love Songs," "Coming Up," "Ebony and Ivory," "Say Say Say," "No More Lonely Nights," "Wonderful Christmastime" and many more. The box set includes 163 tracks totaling over 10 hours of music and will also be released digitally. Preorder The 7" Singles Box HERE.

Paul McCartney - The 7” Singles Box | 80 career-spanning 7” singles personally curated by Paul | Limited to 3000 copies | Available December 2nd (PRNewswire)

Recognized by Guinness World Records as "the most successful songwriter of all time," Paul's 7" Singles Box is a remarkable testament to this accolade, featuring songs that have sound-tracked our lives and that are loved and sung around the world today.

The format of the 7" single had a profound impact and influence on Paul both as a songwriter and as a music fan. Paul recalls in his foreword that comes with this set how he still enjoys the thrill of flicking through crates in record shops looking for new discoveries and how much respect he and The Beatles had for the B-side.

Available from December 2nd, The 7" Singles Box is the ultimate package for any McCartney fan. From 1971's "Another Day" to a 7" version of 2022's Record Store Day Song of the Year, "Women and Wives" (taken from 2020's chart-topping McCartney III) - the 80 singles included represent half a century of Paul's life showcasing his prolific creativity and relentless innovation. An absolute treasure trove of music, the box set features recreations of 65 singles – complete with their original B-sides (using restored artwork from 11 different countries) as well as 15 singles never before released on 7". These 15 singles are made up from tracks previously released on 12", picture discs, CD singles & promos, digital downloads, music videos, two previously unheard demos, and a previously unheard 7" single edit.

The box set is beautifully presented in a special wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, UK, and is packed with incredible content, including a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by Paul, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.

#7InchSinglesBox | www.PaulMcCartney.com

This numbered limited-edition collection of 80 x 7" singles personally supervised by Paul McCartney contains:

Recreations of 65 singles/promos using restored original artwork from 11 different countries

15 singles never-before-released on 7" including:

1 exclusive test pressing randomly selected from the manufacturing process

148-page book containing foreword from Paul, essay by Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each of the singles – each single included is shown on the attached insert, which will be packed into each box

Remastered and cut at Abbey Road Studios, London

All housed in a two-piece, four-walled FSC-approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.

Paul McCartney The 7" Singles Box Track Listing:

1971, Sweden

1A: Another Day

1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why

1971, US Mono

Promotional Release

2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]

2B: Too Many People [Mono]

1971, UK

3A: The Back Seat of My Car

3B: Heart of the Country

Previously unreleased on 7"

4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]

4B: I Am Your Singer

1972, UK

5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish

5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

1972, UK

6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb

6B: Little Woman Love

1972, Belgium

7A: Hi, Hi, Hi

7AA: C Moon

1973, Israel

8A: My Love

8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]

1973, Sweden

9A: Live and Let Die

9B: I Lie Around

1973, Spain

10A: Helen Wheels

10B: Country Dreamer

1974, Germany

11A: Jet

11B: Let Me Roll It

1974, Germany

12A: Band on the Run

12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

1974, The Netherlands

13A: Mrs. Vandebilt

13B: Bluebird

1974, Belgium

14A: Junior's Farm

14B: Sally G

1975, Australia

15A: Listen to What the Man Said

15B: Love in Song

1975, Germany

16A: Letting Go

16B: You Gave Me the Answer

1975, Belgium

17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show

17B: Magneto and Titanium Man

1976, France

18A: Silly Love Songs

18B: Cook of the House

1976, Germany

19A: Let 'Em In

19B: Beware My Love

1977, Japan

20A: Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)

20B: Soily (Live)

1977, UK

21A: Mull of Kintyre

21AA: Girls' School

1978, Germany

22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)

22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

1978, UK

23A: I've Had Enough

23B: Deliver Your Children

1978, The Netherlands

24A: London Town

24B: I'm Carrying

1978, France

25A: Goodnight Tonight

25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering

1979, UK

26A: Old Siam, Sir

26B: Spin It On

1979, UK

27A: Getting Closer

27AA: Baby's Request

1979, Japan

28A: Arrow Through Me

28B: Old Siam, Sir

1979, UK

29A: Wonderful Christmastime

29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

1980, UK

30A: Coming Up

30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)

30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox

1980, UK

31A: Waterfalls

31B: Check My Machine

Previously unreleased on 7"

32A: Temporary Secretary

32B: Secret Friend

[7" Single Edit]

1982, UK

33A: Ebony and Ivory

33B: Rainclouds

1982, UK

34A: Take It Away

34B: I'll Give You a Ring

1982, UK

35A: Tug of War

35B: Get It

1983, UK

36A: Say Say Say

36B: Ode to a Koala Bear

1983, UK

37A: Pipes of Peace

37B: So Bad

1984, UK

38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)

38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

1984, UK

39A: We All Stand Together

39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

1985, US

40A: Spies Like Us

40B: My Carnival

1986, US

41A: Press [Video Edit]

41B: It's Not True

1986, Art reformatted from US 12" promotional vinyl

42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)

42B: Write Away

1986, US

43A: Stranglehold

43B: Angry (Remix)

1986, UK

44A: Only Love Remains

44B: Tough on a Tightrope

1987, UK

45A: Once Upon a Long Ago

45B: Back on My Feet

1989, US

46A: My Brave Face

46B: Flying to My Home

1989, UK

47A: This One

47B: The First Stone

1989, Australia

48A: Figure of Eight [7" Bob Clearmountain Mix]

48B: Où Est le Soleil

1989, UK

49A: Party Party

49B: Artwork etching

1990, UK

50A: Put It There

50B: Mama's Little Girl

1990, Europe

51A: The Long and Winding Road

51B: C Moon

1990, UK

52A: Birthday

52B: Good Day Sunshine

1990, UK

53A: All My Trials

53B: C Moon

Previously unreleased on 7"

54A: The World You're Coming Into

54AA: Tres Conejos

54B: Save the Child

54BB: The Drinking Song (Let's Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)

1992, Europe

55A: Hope of Deliverance

55B: Long Leather Coat

1993, Germany

56A: C'Mon People

56B: I Can't Imagine

1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc

57A: Young Boy

57B: Looking for You

1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc

58A: The World Tonight

58B: Used to Be Bad

1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc

59A: Beautiful Night

59B: Love Come Tumbling Down

1999, UK

60A: No Other Baby

60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

60BB: Fabulous

2001, Europe

61A: From a Lover to a Friend

61B: Riding into Jaipur

2004, Europe

62A: Tropic Island Hum

62B: We All Stand Together

2005, Europe

63A: Fine Line

63B: Growing Up Falling Down

2005, Europe

64A: Jenny Wren

64B: Summer of '59

Previously unreleased on 7"

65A: Dance Tonight

65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7"

66A: Nod Your Head

66B: 222

2007, Europe

67A: Ever Present Past

67B: House of Wax (Live)

Previously unreleased on 7"

68A: Sing the Changes

68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]

Previously unreleased on 7"

69A: (I Want To) Come Home

69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7"

70A: My Valentine

70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

2012, US

Christmas Kisses

71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

71B: Wonderful Christmastime

Previously unreleased on 7"

72A: New

72B: Early Days

Previously unreleased on 7"

73A: Queenie Eye

73B: Save Us

Previously unreleased on 7"

74A: Hope for the Future

74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]

Previously unreleased on 7"

75A: In the Blink of an Eye

75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise

2018, Global

76A: I Don't Know

76AA: Come on to Me

Previously unreleased on 7"

77A: Who Cares

77B: Fuh You

2019, Global

78A: Home Tonight

78AA: In a Hurry

Previously unreleased on 7"

79A: Find My Way

79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

Previously unreleased on 7"

80A: Women and Wives

80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

