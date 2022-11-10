Pass Christian Charter Captains Earn the Title of "Best Crews in the South" From FishingBooker

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishing is a cherished activity by people of all ages worldwide, especially in Coastal Mississippi. The captains and crews in Pass Christian, Miss., including those at Shaggy's Charter Docks have a genuine passion for the sport earning them the title of Best Crews in the South from FishingBooker!

FishingBooker reviewed hundreds of customer reviews, with Pass Christian's captains ranking as the best because of their flexibility, friendliness, and, most importantly, their skill. This achievement is incredibly gratifying as these captains have worked their careers to give the best possible charter experiences to every guest who steps on their vessels.

"We've always known that we have something extraordinary in Pass Christian," said Ronnie Daniels of the Fisher-Man Guide Charter. "We will cherish this recognition forever and continue to provide the best fishing and charter experiences for everyone visiting our beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast."

The owners of Shaggy's Restaurants, who have a restaurant at Pass Christian's Harbor, have a deep passion for fishing. When a hurricane took away the docks some of these captains called home, Shaggy's stepped in with a solution.

"In the wake of Hurricane Zeta in 2020, we set out with an ambitious plan to create more energy in the Pass Christian Harbor. Shaggy's needed more space to accommodate our guests, and the local charter fleet needed a new place to call home," said Rimmer Covington, Jr., CEO & Co-Owner of Shaggy's Restaurants. "We partnered with the best charter boat captains in the area to create Shaggy's Charter Docks with one vision: to build a world-class venue and showcase Pass Harbor's fishery and Captains. It's especially gratifying to see these captains get the recognition they deserve because there's no doubt they've earned it!"

Shaggy's Charter Docks is a 10-slip dock next to Shaggy's Pass Harbor in Pass Christian, Miss. The captain's services include inshore and offshore fishing trips. https://shaggys.com/charter-docks/

The following locations had an average rating of over 4.9 for the crew section on FishingBooker:

1. Pass Christian, Mississippi 6. Austin, Texas 2. Coral Gables , Florida 7. Cedar Point, North Carolina 3. Clewiston, Florida 8. Palm Beach Shores, Florida 4. North Charleston, South Carolina 9. Windermere, Florida 5. New Orleans, Louisiana 10. Lake Worth, Florida

The states included in the ranking are the southern states, according to the definition by the Census Bureau.

