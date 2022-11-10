Iconic Wendy's Frosty Gets Holiday Glow Up with All-New Seasonal Peppermint Flavor

Wendy's Brings First Taste of the Holiday Season with Arrival of Peppermint Frosty

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello winter, it's time to get Frosty®. A merry take on the iconic treat, Wendy's® Peppermint Frosty is joining the classic Chocolate Frosty on menus beginning November 15, for a limited time throughout the holiday season.

"Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "From this summer's break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy's to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors."

And that's not the only gift Wendy's is bringing fans this season! Wendy's Frosty Key Tags are back for purchase beginning November 21 through January 29, 2023. Give the gift of 365 days of free Jr. Frosty treats in 2023 by purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $2* at participating U.S. Wendy's locations, via the mobile app or in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA) website. Proceeds from the sale of Frosty Key Tags support Wendy's commitment to finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children in foster care by partnering with the DTFA.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

Fans will be able to grab a Peppermint Frosty starting November 15 in restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy's mobile app. The best gift of all? When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with MyWendy's™ account online, fans will earn points to treat themselves all. year. long. with Wendy's Rewards™.** The gift that keeps on giving, and giving, and giving…

