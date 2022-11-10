Danaher Launches Beacon Initiative and Its First Partnership Focused on Gene Therapy Innovation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Duke University to form its first Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation.

Danaher Beacons is a new initiative designed to access breakthrough science to create technologies and applications that will improve human health. The program invests in product innovation to advance external R&D strategies with a focus on genomic medicines, precision diagnostics, next generation biomanufacturing, human systems, and data sciences.

"Collaboration is key to advancing science. Visionary academic leaders are a primary source of innovative solutions for tomorrow's medicines, which is why Beacons is geared toward academic institutions," said Vanessa Almendro, Vice President and Head of Innovation, Science and Technology, Danaher Corporation.

Dr. Aravind Asokan, a synthetic virologist and Duke professor of surgery and biomedical engineering will lead the Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation. The focus of this Beacon will be on product solutions that address bottlenecks impacting viral vector manufacturing yield and quality.

"We are pleased to engage with Danaher in a strategic collaboration to streamline the clinical translation and manufacturing of new genomic medicines," Asokan said. "Breakthrough innovations are needed for this field to fulfill its promise in meeting needs of patients and their families."

"Dr. Asokan's expertise, directed at the intersection of biology and manufacturing, is a great example of the innovative drive required to realize the promise of gene therapy. We are excited about the promise of our newly formed partnership," Almendro added.

The partnership began in late October 2022 and is expected to run for multiple years.

