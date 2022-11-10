Commercial Metals Company Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for up to $130 million Aggregate Principal Amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2023

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) (" CMC ") announced today that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2022 (the " Early Tender Time "), holders of $115,874,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 35.11% of the outstanding principal amount, of the outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 201723AK9) (the " 2023 Notes ") had tendered their 2023 Notes pursuant to CMC's previously announced tender offer for up to $130 million aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes (the " Tender Offer ").

The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are detailed in CMC's Offer to Purchase dated October 27, 2022 (the " Offer to Purchase "). CMC currently expects that on November 10, 2022, it will accept for payment $115,874,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Time.

Upon early settlement, each holder who validly tendered 2023 Notes on or prior to the Early Tender Time will receive the "Total Consideration" of $998.50 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes accepted for payment, which includes the "Tender Offer Consideration" of $968.50 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes tendered and accepted for payment and the "Early Tender Payment" of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Notes tendered and accepted for payment. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last regular interest payment date of the 2023 Notes to, but not including, the date of early settlement, will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted 2023 Notes.

The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on November 25, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. Because the withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2022 has passed, tendered 2023 Notes may no longer be withdrawn at any time, except to the extent that CMC is required by law to provide additional withdrawal rights.

All the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. If any of the conditions are not satisfied, CMC may terminate the Tender Offer and return tendered 2023 Notes not previously accepted. CMC has the right to waive any of the conditions with respect to the 2023 Notes and to consummate the Tender Offer. In addition, CMC has the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the Tender Offer at any time, subject to applicable law.

Holders are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer. Requests for documents relating to the Tender Offer may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Depositary and Information Agent, at (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect).

None of CMC, its board of directors, its officers, the Dealer Manager, the Depositary, the Information Agent or the trustee of the 2023 Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation that holders tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal amount of their 2023 Notes, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their 2023 Notes and, if so, the principal amount of 2023 Notes to tender. The Tender Offer is made only by the Offer to Purchase. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any 2023 Notes in the Tender Offer or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of 2023 Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace (" EAF ") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Through its Tensar division, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through its two major product lines: Tensar® geogrids and Geopier® foundation systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

