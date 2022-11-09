Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.61 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.51 per Diluted Share –

– $1.3 Billion of Investment Activity, Including $0.9 Billion in Commercial Lending –

– Undepreciated Book Value Increased $0.18 Quarter-over-Quarter to $21.69 –

– Priced New $600 Million 5-year Term Loan –

– Liquidity of $1.3 Billion, Including Term Loan Net Proceeds –

– LNR Regains Position as Largest Special Servicer in the U.S., with Over $100 Billion in Named Servicing –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's third quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $194.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $163.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

"We are proud of the multi-cylinder platform we have built over the past 13 years, the diversification of which has allowed us to continue to generate consistent returns across varying market conditions. Our company is well-positioned for the current environment with $1.3 billion of liquidity and $1.6 billion of embedded unrealized gains in our owned property portfolio. We will remain laser focused on managing both sides of our balance sheet as we selectively deploy capital into attractive risk adjusted investments," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"Last week, we further fortified our balance sheet with a new $600 million 5-year term loan at pricing which reflects the high credit quality of our business. This new capital, coupled with our $3.9 billion of unencumbered assets, gives us extraordinary access to incremental liquidity, allowing us to take advantage of very accretive investment opportunities in the future," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 284,197

$ 43,018

$ —

$ 1,139

$ —

$ 328,354

$ —

$ 328,354 Interest income from investment securities 28,560

1,204

—

27,585

—

57,349

(38,330)

19,019 Servicing fees 142

—

—

11,830

—

11,972

(3,545)

8,427 Rental income 1,944

—

22,886

8,102

—

32,932

—

32,932 Other revenues 138

129

54

1,491

—

1,812

(3)

1,809 Total revenues 314,981

44,351

22,940

50,147

—

432,419

(41,878)

390,541 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 227

—

—

—

27,129

27,356

—

27,356 Interest expense 145,107

22,500

9,266

6,601

39,166

222,640

(217)

222,423 General and administrative 16,458

3,588

933

20,046

4,384

45,409

86

45,495 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 1,164

2

—

47

—

1,213

—

1,213 Costs of rental operations 2,633

—

5,793

3,780

—

12,206

—

12,206 Depreciation and amortization 1,629

101

8,161

2,720

—

12,611

—

12,611 Credit loss provision, net 8,401

6,942

—

—

—

15,343

—

15,343 Total costs and expenses 175,619

33,133

24,153

33,194

70,679

336,778

(131)

336,647 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

37,146

37,146 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

357

—

357

158

515 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 16,398

—

—

(21,412)

—

(5,014)

4,931

(83) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (90,159)

—

—

2,685

—

(87,474)

—

(87,474) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

117,527

—

—

117,527

—

117,527 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (4,044)

1,892

—

602

—

(1,550)

(494)

(2,044) (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (288)

—

—

13,741

—

13,453

—

13,453 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 220,296

331

10,262

6,849

(31,668)

206,070

—

206,070 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (107,087)

(253)

22

—

—

(107,318)

—

(107,318) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(212)

—

(212)

—

(212) Other loss, net (56,391)

—

—

—

—

(56,391)

—

(56,391) Total other income (loss) (21,275)

1,970

127,811

2,610

(31,668)

79,448

41,741

121,189 Income (loss) before income taxes 118,087

13,188

126,598

19,563

(102,347)

175,089

(6)

175,083 Income tax benefit (provision) 53,099

2

—

(4,346)

—

48,755

—

48,755 Net income (loss) 171,186

13,190

126,598

15,217

(102,347)

223,844

(6)

223,838 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3)

—

(28,486)

(793)

—

(29,282)

6

(29,276) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 171,183

$ 13,190

$ 98,112

$ 14,424

$ (102,347)

$ 194,562

$ —

$ 194,562

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 171,183

$ 13,190

$ 98,112

$ 14,424

$ (102,347)

$ 194,562 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,691

—

—

4,691 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

21,111

(4,019)

—

17,092 Non-cash equity compensation expense 1,660

338

75

1,458

6,172

9,703 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

895

895 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (22)

—

(82)

—

—

(104) Depreciation and amortization 1,728

90

8,232

2,841

—

12,891 Interest income adjustment for securities 1,280

—

—

2,746

—

4,026 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(246)

(246) Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments (53,099)

(2)

—

4,346

—

(48,755) Other non-cash items 55,522

—

344

76

—

55,942 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 90,159

—

—

(2,685)

—

87,474 Credit loss provision, net 8,401

6,942

—

—

—

15,343 Securities (16,398)

—

—

21,412

—

5,014 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(117,527)

—

—

(117,527) Derivatives (220,296)

(331)

(10,262)

(6,849)

31,668

(206,070) Foreign currency 107,087

253

(22)

—

—

107,318 Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities 4,044

(1,892)

—

(602)

—

1,550 Sales of properties —

—

—

(13,741)

—

(13,741) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (470)

—

—

3,078

—

2,608 Securities (1)

—

—

(5,341)

—

(5,342) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

14,855

—

—

14,855 Derivatives 9,144

18

1,345

2,923

(1,109)

12,321 Foreign currency (2,579)

(57)

22

—

—

(2,614) (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (3,846)

1,893

—

913

—

(1,040) Sales of properties —

—

—

12,424

—

12,424 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 153,497

$ 20,442

$ 20,894

$ 33,404

$ (64,967)

$ 163,270 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.48

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 0.10

$ (0.20)

$ 0.51







Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 714,222

$ 100,097

$ —

$ 8,804

$ —

$ 823,123

$ —

$ 823,123 Interest income from investment securities 71,987

3,124

—

75,964

—

151,075

(102,767)

48,308 Servicing fees 420

—

—

41,517

—

41,937

(10,965)

30,972 Rental income 4,674

—

67,879

23,483

—

96,036

—

96,036 Other revenues 251

287

152

10,999

3

11,692

(12)

11,680 Total revenues 791,554

103,508

68,031

160,767

3

1,123,863

(113,744)

1,010,119 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 758

—

—

—

113,517

114,275

—

114,275 Interest expense 301,935

49,431

22,421

19,202

109,150

502,139

(647)

501,492 General and administrative 39,905

10,730

2,964

66,603

14,354

134,556

265

134,821 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 2,401

3

7

(259)

—

2,152

—

2,152 Costs of rental operations 4,978

—

16,010

11,106

—

32,094

—

32,094 Depreciation and amortization 3,106

310

24,559

8,523

—

36,498

—

36,498 Credit loss provision, net 13,027

7,096

—

—

—

20,123

—

20,123 Other expense 1,251

—

55

7

—

1,313

—

1,313 Total costs and expenses 367,361

67,570

66,016

105,182

237,021

843,150

(382)

842,768 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

72,268

72,268 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

683

—

683

551

1,234 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (5,019)

—

—

(38,853)

—

(43,872)

42,189

(1,683) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (327,743)

—

—

1,006

—

(326,737)

—

(326,737) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

658,733

—

—

658,733

—

658,733 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,598)

2,631

—

2,501

—

2,534

(1,623)

911 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 86,460

—

—

25,599

—

112,059

—

112,059 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 465,831

1,228

33,162

43,719

(82,019)

461,921

—

461,921 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (212,672)

(570)

41

—

—

(213,201)

—

(213,201) Loss on extinguishment of debt (206)

(469)

—

(360)

—

(1,035)

—

(1,035) Other (loss) income, net (90,988)

—

—

—

—

(90,988)

25

(90,963) Total other income (loss) (86,935)

2,820

691,936

34,295

(82,019)

560,097

113,410

673,507 Income (loss) before income taxes 337,258

38,758

693,951

89,880

(319,037)

840,810

48

840,858 Income tax benefit (provision) 57,682

7

—

(8,690)

—

48,999

—

48,999 Net income (loss) 394,940

38,765

693,951

81,190

(319,037)

889,809

48

889,857 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10)

—

(148,379)

(9,972)

—

(158,361)

(48)

(158,409) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 394,930

$ 38,765

$ 545,572

$ 71,218

$ (319,037)

$ 731,448

$ —

$ 731,448







Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 394,930

$ 38,765

$ 545,572

$ 71,218

$ (319,037)

$ 731,448 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

14,073

—

—

14,073 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

126,056

(3,373)

—

122,683 Non-cash equity compensation expense 6,113

980

209

4,157

18,244

29,703 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

35,121

35,121 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (359)

—

(242)

(169)

—

(770) Depreciation and amortization 3,191

281

24,774

8,888

—

37,134 Interest income adjustment for securities 6,343

—

—

4,761

—

11,104 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(739)

(739) Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments (53,099)

(2)

—

4,346

—

(48,755) Other non-cash items 88,191

—

1,136

278

—

89,605 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 327,743

—

—

(1,006)

—

326,737 Credit loss provision, net 13,027

7,096

—

—

—

20,123 Securities 5,019

—

—

38,853

—

43,872 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(658,733)

—

—

(658,733) Derivatives (465,831)

(1,228)

(33,162)

(43,719)

82,019

(461,921) Foreign currency 212,672

570

(41)

—

—

213,201 Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities 2,598

(2,631)

—

(2,501)

—

(2,534) Sales of properties (86,610)

—

—

(25,599)

—

(112,209) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (73,021)

—

—

270

—

(72,751) Securities (3,102)

—

—

(9,728)

—

(12,830) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

45,689

—

—

45,689 Derivatives 82,165

(59)

(1,102)

33,772

5,006

119,782 Foreign currency (4,874)

24

41

—

—

(4,809) (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,182)

2,632

—

3,758

—

4,208 Sales of properties 84,738

—





12,601

—

97,339 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 537,652

$ 46,428

$ 64,270

$ 96,807

$ (179,386)

$ 565,771 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.69

$ 0.15

$ 0.20

$ 0.30

$ (0.56)

$ 1.78







Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,654

$ 59,925

$ 32,464

$ 43,172

$ 124,945

$ 337,160

$ 2,550

$ 339,710 Restricted cash 6,230

33,410

978

3,789

77,163

121,570

—

121,570 Loans held-for-investment, net 15,719,718

2,374,444

—

9,660

—

18,103,822

—

18,103,822 Loans held-for-sale 2,125,827

—

—

79,857

—

2,205,684

—

2,205,684 Investment securities 1,318,372

66,728

—

1,183,831

—

2,568,931

(1,678,803)

890,128 Properties, net 214,896

—

868,454

134,076

—

1,217,426

—

1,217,426 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

1,669,265

—

—

1,669,265

—

1,669,265 Investments in unconsolidated entities 34,319

29,347

—

35,494

—

99,160

(15,996)

83,164 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets 14,302

—

30,829

69,532

—

114,663

(41,567)

73,096 Derivative assets 249,120

242

321

1,488

—

251,171

—

251,171 Accrued interest receivable 143,352

9,177

412

1,412

—

154,353

(205)

154,148 Other assets 254,353

4,332

77,207

27,033

55,907

418,832

(374)

418,458 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

54,215,370

54,215,370 Total Assets $ 20,157,143

$ 2,697,014

$ 2,679,930

$ 1,729,781

$ 258,015

$ 27,521,883

$ 52,480,975

$ 80,002,858 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 404,982

$ 41,457

$ 12,105

$ 43,658

$ 60,171

$ 562,373

$ 88

$ 562,461 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

26,146

26,146

—

26,146 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

150,196

150,196

—

150,196 Derivative liabilities 8,943

223

—

—

73,600

82,766

—

82,766 Secured financing agreements, net 10,250,349

1,095,459

789,138

612,409

769,814

13,517,169

(21,267)

13,495,902 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,877,567

813,429

—

—

—

3,690,996

—

3,690,996 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

2,326,988

2,326,988

—

2,326,988 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

52,501,845

52,501,845 Total Liabilities 13,541,841

1,950,568

801,243

656,067

3,406,915

20,356,634

52,480,666

72,837,300 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

344,373

—

—

344,373

—

344,373 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,170

3,170

—

3,170 Additional paid-in capital 1,624,104

665,104

(381,226)

(575,971)

4,447,676

5,779,687

—

5,779,687 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,968,304

81,342

1,706,906

1,484,360

(7,461,724)

779,188

—

779,188 Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,776

—

—

—

—

22,776

—

22,776 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,615,184

746,446

1,325,680

908,389

(3,148,900)

6,446,799

—

6,446,799 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 118

—

208,634

165,325

—

374,077

309

374,386 Total Permanent Equity 6,615,302

746,446

1,534,314

1,073,714

(3,148,900)

6,820,876

309

6,821,185 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,157,143

$ 2,697,014

$ 2,679,930

$ 1,729,781

$ 258,015

$ 27,521,883

$ 52,480,975

$ 80,002,858

