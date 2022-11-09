RESCUE PUP WINS $10,000, HAS YET TO WIN HEART OF FOREVER FAMILY

–Eleventh annual Dirty Dogs Contest from pet grooming leader Wahl sheds light on animal adoption, supports rescues–

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen was rescued from a horrendous hoarding case. She arrived at the shelter with mange that required regular medicated baths and severe damage to one of her eyes. After extensive grooming and care, the 6-month-old pup went from sick, to healthy, to spunky in no time. While this happy and relaxed girl is still looking for her forever home, she's well on her way to an enlightened path as her amazing makeover won her the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. It's bittersweet stories like Zen's that inspire the contest from pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities. By spotlighting the influence grooming can have on dog adoption, and awarding the contest winners with grant money, it's their hope more dogs will find forever homes and live the long, healthy and happy lives that they deserve.

About the Dirty Dogs Contest

For the last 11 years, Wahl has been on a mission to support dog adoption by donating pet grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide. Because of these donations, hundreds of thousands of dogs are being transformed and readied for adoption.

Each year, with the help of donated grooming supplies, hundreds of shelters share incredible transformation photos and stories. Ten of the most dramatic doggy makeovers are selected, and public votes determine the top 3 winners.

The Humane Society of Dickson County in Dickson, TN, the rescue organization that saved Zen, will receive a $10,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, Brookhaven Animal Rescue League in Brookhaven, MS, the rescue that submitted second place winner Bentley, will receive a $3,000 grant, and third place dog Luna earned $2,000 for National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado Springs, CO.

"Grooming is essential for all our rescued animals. We've had dogs come in with severe matting, missing fur, hots spots, fleas and ticks; and grooming makes them so much more comfortable," said Deb Walsh, volunteer at the Humane Society of Dickson County, "This $10,000 grant will greatly improve the lives of our current dogs and cats and enable us to save and help so many more."

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and TikTok .

1st Place ($10,000): Zen was rescued from a horrendous hoarding case. She arrived at the shelter with mange that required regular medicated baths. The 6-month-old pup went from sick, to healthy, to spunky in no time. As her name implies, she is a happy and relaxed girl ready for her forever home. Humane Society of Dickson County in Dickinson, TN (PRNewswire)

Wahl Clipper Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Wahl) (PRNewswire)

