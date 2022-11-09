PSEG TO PARTICIPATE IN 2022 EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) CEO Ralph LaRossa and CFO Dan Cregg will meet with investors from Sunday, November 13 through Tuesday, November 15, 2022 during the 2022 EEI Financial Conference. Meeting materials will be posted Friday, November 11 to PSEG's Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com and will include PSEG's 2023 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance and guidance regarding PSEG's longer-term non-GAAP Operating Earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision, our pursuit of science-based emissions reductions targets and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. (https://corporate.pseg.com).

