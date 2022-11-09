Perpetua Resources Announces Supplemental Draft EIS Highlights Positive Environmental Outcomes

Perpetua's Modified Mine Plan identified as Preferred Alternative due to improvements in water quality and temperature and site access benefits.

Modified Mine Plan expected to deliver net environmental benefits based on the comprehensive scientific analysis mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA )(TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or "the Company") announced today that the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("SDEIS") published by the United States Forest Service ("USFS") on October 28, 2022 highlights the net positive environmental outcomes that the Stibnite Gold Project ("Project") can provide to the abandoned mine site based on the results of comprehensive scientific analysis conducted by the USFS over the last six years. The USFS identified Perpetua Resources' proposed action, the "Modified Mine Plan," as the Preferred Alternative because the Modified Mine Plan:

Incorporates water management and closure activities to reduce the duration of long-term water treatment requirements, Includes measures to manage stream temperatures, and Reduces potential impacts associated with access, transportation, and hazardous materials on alternative access routes to the project site.

The USFS also concluded the Preferred Alternative would reasonably accomplish the purpose and need for consideration of approval of the Stibnite Gold Project, while giving consideration to environmental, economic, and technical factors. Under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"), a "Preferred Alternative" is identified by a Federal agency in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("DEIS") to let the public know which action the agency is leaning toward selecting as final.

"We are proud that the USFS recognizes Perpetua's diligent efforts to improve environmental outcomes for the historic mining area through the redevelopment of the Stibnite Gold Project," said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "We designed our Project to improve river habitat and water quality. The feedback we have heard from our stakeholders, through the NEPA process and public engagement, has helped us enhance our plan and we are pleased to see the USFS highlighted some of these improvements in the SDEIS."

The SDEIS compares the environmental impacts of the Modified Mine Plan to leaving the project site as it is today ("baseline conditions"). In identifying the Modified Mine Plan as the Preferred Alternative, the SDEIS articulates several specific ways that the Modified Mine Plan is expected to improve environmental conditions in certain key areas relative to the baseline conditions, including improving water quality, mitigating effects on water temperature, and increasing access to habitat for fish. Several of these conclusions from the SDEIS are summarized below.

Modified Mine Plan Increases Access to Fish Habitat Relative to Baseline Conditions:

Net increase in available fish habitat both during operations and following closure and reclamation, including an estimated increase in critical habitat available to Chinook salmon and bull trout by over 19 km and to steelhead by over 8 km

Net increase in suitable rearing habitat for steelhead and improved thermal suitability of newly accessible habitat for Chinook salmon resulting from improved water temperatures in the East Fork South Fork Salmon River

Permanent, regional, and beneficial effect on Chinook salmon, steelhead, bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout within the vicinity of the mine driven by the removal of fish barriers and planned restoration activities

Increased habitat available for potential occupancy and increased occupancy probability for bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout following completion of restoration activities including construction of the Stibnite Lake; however, there are net impacts to bull trout critical habitat projected from operations and the post-closure configuration of the Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF")

Long-term and beneficial effect on fish resulting from reduced contaminant concentrations in the East Fork South Fork of the Salmon River downstream from the Project site – approximately 40% reduction in arsenic and 58% reduction in antimony in surface water

Modified Mine Plan Improves Water Quality and Mitigates Effects on Water Temperature Relative to Baseline Conditions:

Greatly reduced the volume and duration of long-term water treatment due to the adoption of a refined, comprehensive water management plan, and updated closure strategy incorporating engineered cover systems over the TSF, and backfilled Yellow Pine and Hangar Flats pits which improve surface water quality

Improvements in stream temperatures across the majority of the site including significant temperature reductions in Meadow Creek below East Fork Meadow Creek and overall reduced temperatures in the East Fork South Fork Salmon River relative to baseline conditions due to enhanced riparian planting prescriptions, incorporation of temperature buffering lake feature, and piping of Meadow Creek summer low flow around the TSF during operations

Temperature increases of up to 6.6OC are predicted in upper Meadow Creek above East Fork Meadow Creek following restoration of the stream across the TSF and prior to establishment of riparian vegetation, but summer maximum temperatures are expected to drop to one degree below baseline conditions once riparian vegetation is fully mature

"Perpetua Resources has always been committed to modern, responsible mining practices," said Deb Filler, Yellow Pine resident. "Today, the East Fork South Fork of the Salmon River is polluted from mining wastes left in Meadow Creek. Perpetua's plan will improve water quality in our backyard, restore fish passage that has been blocked for decades, and create hundreds of jobs for local residents while producing a critical mineral our country needs."

The extensive scientific analysis by the USFS and cooperating agencies, combined with the additional public review of the SDEIS, fortify the rigorous environmental review process mandated by NEPA. Identification of the Modified Mine Plan as the Preferred Alternative by the USFS is a major milestone in the advancement of the Project and provides clarity for the remainder of the NEPA process. The Company anticipates that the USFS will update its schedule for the remainder of the NEPA process following the SDEIS comment period which is expected to end January 10, 2023.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a US-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

