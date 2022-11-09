LONGEVITY CONTINUES MEDIA BLITZ AND TARGETED MEDIA

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTC: ZAAG), continues to increase and build its media presence as the Company now has full access to content shot in Malibu for promotions and upcoming holiday push. Longevity by Brooke Burke Body is now offering 1, 2 and 3 bundle packages with an eye on a special holiday flavor coming soon.

"Our team is hard at work focusing on targeted media buys over the past weeks, turning our attention to take advantage of the tremendous media to convert those views in to sales. We have strong support from Longevity By Brooke Burke as you can see in the links below to show a few. Be sure to follow us Instagram and Facebook for the latest as well," stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, CEO of Forever Brands (wholly owned subsidiary of OTC: ZAAG)

Longevity is a nutrient dense, plant-based superfood powder that's free of wheat, gluten, and dairy. Our superfood blends can become part of your daily routine and help you simplify your wellness through an online subscription. Longevity provides better energy, focus, endurance and recovery with users experiencing immediate and tangible results within 7 to 10 days of regular use.

We us only organic ingredients and are working on getting all of our ingredients Certified Organic. Change starts with mindful ingredients. We use a blend of ingredients including Raw Cacao, Goji Berries, Flaxseed and Chia to name a few. You can see all the ingredients on our site Shop – Longevity by Brooke Burke Body There are various purchase prices based on if you're buying 1, 2, 3 or more bags at a time – and make sure to buy our custom shaker.

The global superfoods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025. (Source: Grand View Research) and 70% of business leaders say the subscription business models will be key to their prospects in the years ahead (Source: Global Banking and Finance Review).

About Forever Brands Inc:

Forever Brands is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Brooke Burke and Brooke Burke Body:

Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all thing's health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

