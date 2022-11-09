Kashan: The New Home of Aesthetic Surgery Opens in Long Island

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. David Kashan announced the November grand opening of his flagship office, a new aesthetic enhancement facility in Roslyn, New York. Backed by over 10 years of multidisciplinary surgical experience, Dr. Kashan is poised to offer an individualised experience for aesthetic surgery here in the heart of Long Island – one that celebrates the unique spirit of every patient.

The new state-of-the-art office enables patients to meet with Dr. Kashan for an array of cosmetic surgery procedures including breast augmentations, rhinoplasties, facelifts, abdominoplasties and injectables. Dr. Kashan's surgeries are carried out at a facility just minutes from his office and are supported by teams of leading anaesthesiologists and nursing staff.

Dr. Kashan's roots in both medicine and in Roslyn run deep. His father, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand microsurgery and reattachments, used to take the young Dr. Kashan on his rounds, enabling him to experience medicine first hand. As a Long Island native, Dr. Kashan understands the local community on a molecular level. His background informs his interactions with every patient; focusing on genuine, one-on-one experiences, Dr. Kashan works to ensure patients feel more confident and empowered than when they walked in the door.

Now, Dr. David Kashan is dedicated to enhancing the confidence of his patients – in Long Island and beyond. In the future, he aims to expand the office to include an accredited and fully equipped operating room as well as a medispa.

"The current trends in cosmetic surgery show that people want a more natural and subtle look," Dr. Kashan said. "I am passionate about delivering this while also providing uniquely personalized care. From pre-op consultations to every post-op visit, I meet with patients personally to guide and support their journey from start to finish."

Dr. Kashan completed his plastic surgery training at the world renowned Cleveland Clinic, ranked as the #2 hospital, globally. His expertise not only includes plastic and reconstructive surgeries, but also extensive training in general, trauma and cancer-related surgeries. For more information, reach out to Team Kashan to schedule your consultation.

About The Kashan Offices

Dr. Kashan's office was established in 2022 in Roslyn, New York with the directive to provide excellence in medical care and bespoke, quality cosmetic results to every patient. Discover our treatments at https://davidkashanmd.com/ .

Media contact: Dr. David Kashan, davidkashanmd@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Doctor David Kashan