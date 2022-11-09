JENNAIR® CONTINUES TO DISRUPT THE LUXURY APPLIANCE SPACE THROUGH REDESIGNED WALL OVENS AND REFRIGERATORS

New Smart Wall Ovens and Built-in Refrigerators Tout Brand's Continued Commitment to Driving Progressive Kitchen Design

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury appliance brand JennAir continues to break the industry mold through unparalleled design, breakthrough technology, and the quietest industry offerings with the launch of its new smart wall ovens and built-in refrigerators. These new products reinforce the brand's commitment to disruptive progress within the luxury appliance industry.

"Luxury consumers, and the designers who serve them, prioritize both form and function when creating their kitchens," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "They expect designs that help them express their personal styles while never sacrificing when it comes to innovation. Our new smart wall ovens and built-in refrigerators empower designers and owners to elevate their experiences in the kitchen, ultimately pushing the industry forward."

The new smart single and double wall ovens feature the following benefits:

Culinary Center and LCD Screen: A 7" highly-interactive full-color LCD touchscreen display allows owners to navigate cooking settings and options effortlessly. It also includes the JennAir Culinary Center, which offers a step-by-step digital sous chef type cooking experience and access to hand-picked recipes.

Smart Technology: Owners can connect to WiFi to remotely control the oven and get real-time notifications from anywhere via the JennAir ® app on both iOS and Android devices.*

Dual Fan V2™ Convection System: A vertical convection system inside the oven cavity precisely directs heat around the oven during the cooking process – allowing owners to cook chef-quality meals at home.

Quietest in the Category: JennAir ® Wall ovens perform quieter than the leading luxury wall oven brand.**

The new built-in refrigerators offer both dispense and non-dispense options in addition to the following benefits:

Enhanced Interior Aesthetics: When opened, these refrigerators reveal an industry-exclusive daring Obsidian interior illuminated by Multi-Point Cinematic Lighting, displaying food as works of art.

Precision Temperature Management™ System: A sensor-controlled system manages temperatures in the refrigerator and freezer, helping to keep your ingredients at their ideal preservation temperatures.

Quietest in the Category: These built-in refrigerators offer the quietest luxury side by side built-in refrigerators at 39 dBA***, delivering a tranquil luxury experience.

The new wall ovens (starting at $4,749) and built-in refrigerators (starting at $9,699) are now available for purchase on JennAir.com . To learn more, you can visit JennAir.com or immerse yourself in the JennAir experience by visiting a local showroom .

*Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App required. Features subject to change. For details and privacy info, visit jennair.com/connect.

**Among 30", non-steam, single wall ovens

***Models JBSS42E22L, JBSS48E22L, JBSFS42NMX, JBSFS48NMX

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

