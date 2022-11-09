Houston Natural Resource Corp's CEO Frank Kristan is Featured on "The Street Reports Podcast"

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) CEO Frank Kristan was interviewed on "The Street Reports," discussing Cunningham Energy Acquisition, $1.75 dividend spinoff to shareholders, Oil & Gas, SPAC's, Financials and Expectations.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/the-street-reports-podcast-features-houston-natural-resources-corp-s-otc-hnrc-ceo-president-frank-kristen-listen-now/

The Street Reports

The Street Reports discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street" specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention readers/listeners which maybe potential investors.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS: HNRC) (www.hnrcholdings.com) is a diversified energy company with oil and gas interests as well as wastewater treatment facilities. The Halff Oil Field in Crockett County, Texas, 83 oil wells, estimated 33 million barrels of oil and water treatment and appraised reserves of $69 million. The company will also continue to seek new oil and gas and wastewater acquisitions as it focuses on creating more value for HNRC investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

