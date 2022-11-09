Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) Announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) Announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Despite some unfavorable factors such as a decrease in automobile production and unit sales due to the impact of the semiconductor supply shortage, and an increase in the cost of raw materials, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first half (6 months) ended September 30, 2022 , amounted to 453.4 billion yen (a year-on-year increase by 11.2 billion yen ). This was due primarily to pricing that reflects increased product value, a reduction of incentives, an increase in motorcycle unit sales and favorable currency effects.

Consolidated profit for the fiscal first half (6 months) attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 338.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease by 50.6 billion yen ), due primarily to a decrease in the share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.

Despite the impact of a decrease in automobile unit sales and the forecasted continuation of upward pressure on costs, the previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23) was revised upward by 40 billion yen to 870 billion yen reflecting an increase in motorcycle unit sales in some countries such as India and Vietnam and recent currency effects.

The previously announced forecast for profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 15 billion yen to 725 billion yen .

I. Consolidated financial summary and business-by-business results for the fiscal first half (6 months) ended September 30, 2022

Sales revenue: 8,085.3 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 15.7%)

Increase due primarily to higher motorcycle sales and favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 453.4 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 2.5%)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 338.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 13.0%).

1) Motorcycle business

Sales revenue: 1,412.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 38.0%)

Increase due primarily to higher sales in Asia and favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 224.7 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 51.7%)

Increase due primarily to an increase in profit attributable to higher sales volume, price and cost impacts, and favorable currency effects.

2) Automobile business

Sales revenue: 5,003.9 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 12.8%)

Although sales decreased mainly in North America, sales revenue experienced a year-on-year increase due primarily to favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 63.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 45.7%)

Decrease due primarily to a decrease in profit attributable to lower sales volume.

Combined with operating profit from financial services business related to automobile sales, the estimated operating profit for automobile business is 211.3 billion yen.

3) Financial Services business

Operating profit: 153.0 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 13.4%)

4) Power Product and Other businesses

Operating profit: 12.0 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 11.9 billion yen)

Aircraft/aircraft engine business, which is included in "Other businesses," accounted for an operating loss of 12.0 billion yen.

II. Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY23)

Sales revenue: 17,400 billion yen

(upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 650 billion yen )

Operating profit: 870 billion yen

(upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 40 billion yen )

Profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent: 725 billion yen

(upward revision of the previously announced forecast by 15 billion yen )

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal First Half Ended September 30, 2022





Fiscal first half ended Sep. 30, 2021 (6 months period) Fiscal first half ended Sep. 30, 2022 (6 months period) Difference Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 8.173 9.202 +1.029 Automobiles*3 1.915 1.785 -0.130 Power Products 3.230 2.935 -0.295 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 5.087 6.343 +1.256 Automobiles*3 1.182 1.093 -0.089 Power Products 3.230 2.935 -0.295 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 6,988.2 8,085.3 +1,097.0 Operating profit 442.1 453.4 +11.2 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 107.2 82.9 -24.3 Profit before income taxes 560.3 515.8 -44.5 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 389.2 338.5 -50.6 Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 110 134 JPY depreciated

against the USD

by 24 yen/dollar

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY23)





FY22 results Previous FY23 forecasts （2022/8/10） Revised FY23 forecasts (2022/11/9) Difference compared to FY22 results Difference

compared

to previous

forecasts Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 17.027 18.560 18.430 +1.403 -0.130 Automobiles*3 4.074 4.200 4.100 +0.026 -0.100 Power Products 6.200 5.665 5.665 -0.535 ― Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 10.721 11.660 12.020 +1.299 +0.360 Automobiles*3 2.424 2.520 2.465 +0.041 -0.055 Power Products 6.200 5.665 5.665 -0.535 ― Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 14,552.6 16,750.0 17,400.0 +2,847.3 +650.0 Operating profit 871.2 830.0 870.0 -1.2 +40.0 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 202.5 215.0 225.0 +22.4 +10.0 Profit before income taxes 1,070.1 1,040.0 1,080.0 +9.8 +40.0 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 707.0 710.0 725.0 +17.9 +15.0 Annual dividend per share (yen) 120 120 120 ― ― Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 112 125 135 JPY to

depreciate

against the USD by 22 yen/dollar JPY to

depreciate

against the

USD by 10 yen/dollar

Supplemental data

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022





2nd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2021 (3 months period) 2nd quarter

ended Sep. 30, 2022 (3 months period) Difference Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 4.294 4.951 +0.657 Automobiles*3 0.917 0.970 +0.053 Power Products 1.522 1.389 -0.133 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 2.695 3.371 +0.676 Automobiles*3 0.574 0.564 -0.010 Power Products 1.522 1.389 -0.133 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 3,404.3 4,255.7 +851.3 Operating profit 198.9 231.2 +32.2 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 51.3 60.3 +9.0 Profit before income taxes 249.0 278.4 +29.3 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 166.6 189.2 +22.5 Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 110 138 JPY depreciated

against the USD

by 28 yen/dollar

*1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. *2 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. *3 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.

