Hertz and Ravin AI Partner on AI-powered Vehicle Inspection Pilot

TEL AVIV, Israel and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravin AI, a leader in AI-powered visual inspection across the fleet, rental, used car and insurance industries, announced today that its artificial intelligence technology is being piloted by Hertz (HTZ), one of the world's largest car rental brands, in Sweden and Norway. This partnership will improve inspection efficiency, objectivity and standardization across Hertz's operations, as well as improving customer experience.

Manual vehicle inspections have, until now, been a slow and painful process for the customer. Ravin AI's technology produces a condition report, more reliable than the human eye, that can be generated in seconds, saving customers this hassle. Ravin's AI vehicle inspection tool leverages mobile phone cameras, as well as CCTV footage, to create a highly accurate 360 scan of a vehicle, using deep learning algorithms and car model data to assess its condition.

"We've tested different technologies that focus on automation and vehicle inspection, and Ravin AI has proven to be a very competent system in the inspection scope. We are very excited and hope to be able to roll out this new technology for our customers in the future," said Daniel Edman, Project Lead at Hertz Sweden.

"We're delighted to be partnering with a leading, forward-thinking brand like Hertz. Vehicle inspections are a critical part of the car rental operational life-cycle, and Ravin's tools will bring cutting edge technology to support multiple inspection points through that journey," said Neil Alliston, EVP Commercial at Ravin AI.

Ravin AI is an international provider of automated artificial intelligence solutions for vehicle inspections serving diverse fleet, insurance, and remarketing customers around the world. Unlike other marketplace solutions, Ravin does not require its customers to purchase or install dedicated hardware but rather uses mobile and CCTV cameras. Ravin AI was founded in 2018 by Eliron Ekstein and Roman Sandler, and has raised $30M to date from investors including KAR Global (owner of ADESA auctions, AutoVIN inspection and more), PICO Venture Partners, FM Capital, and Shell Ventures. Strategic partners include Toyota Financial. For more information, visit Ravin.ai.

