ConnectWise and CompTIA invite job seekers to punch their Ticket to Tech

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job seekers with an interest in working in technology and a desire to enhance their digital skills are invited to apply for their Ticket to Tech, a new career training initiative from ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, and CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce.

Tech support professionals have greater responsibilities, and greater skills requirements, than ever.

Ticket to Tech will link ConnectWise partners with a talented new crop of job-ready tech learners seeking employment. The program was revealed today at IT Nation Connect 2022 , a premier thought-leadership conference for technology solution providers presented by ConnectWise.

The first pilot cohort of 35 job seekers begins this month with training in the technical skills needed for success in entry-level tech support jobs, coupled with durable skills training in critical thinking, problem solving, communications and related areas. Nine additional cohorts are planned for early 2023.

"Tech support professionals have greater responsibilities, and greater skills requirements, than ever," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president, strategic workforce relationships, CompTIA. "They are actively engaged in cloud computing, cybersecurity, data, networking and other disciplines, making tech support the ideal learning ground for career advancement."

Ticket to Tech students will prepare for the CompTIA A+ certification exam, the industry standard for launching an IT career, and train on the ConnectWise Manage® platform. Career readiness skills, including LinkedIn and social media lessons, mock interviews and resume assistance, are all included in the 17-week program.

Graduates will have two pathways to employment:

Traditional full-time hire to fill open desktop support positions.

Apprenticeship, where they will be full-time employees who receive additional training, structured, on-the-job learning, mentorship and will earn a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor.

"The industry is in need of skilled IT professionals. Providing a solid path to employment instills confidence while serving as a boon to the hiring market," said Jen Locklear, chief people officer at ConnectWise. "This pre-apprenticeship program is just the beginning; we're excited to watch it grow as the momentum builds. With a culture of positivity and learning embedded in the program, these talented and eager individuals will be assets to the entire industry."

IT Nation Evolve partners have the exclusive opportunity to join the employer contact list for graduates, working with the career services that will help students find employment, interview candidates and make hiring decisions.

Complete details on Ticket to Tech are available at http://comptia.org/T2T.

