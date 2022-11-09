Cetera's Lisa Gok Named Corporate Counsel of the Year by Los Angeles Business Journal

Chief legal officer recognized for expertise and contributions to a year of record growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, announced that Chief Legal Officer Lisa Gok has won the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 Corporate Counsel of the Year Award for a large private company. Each year, the publication recognizes standout in-house business attorneys for the significant role they play in the success of their enterprise and their demonstration of exceptional legal skill.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be recognized as an expert in the field among the remarkable Los Angeles in-house legal community," Gok said. "Serving the individuals at Cetera, our financial advisors and the greater Los Angeles community is an incredible privilege. I am deeply thankful for Cetera's support and for the recognition by the Los Angeles Business Journal."

Gok's strategic leadership and deep knowledge of the regulatory space have been instrumental in maintaining the firm's rapid growth trajectory. Her work leading diligence and drafting acquisition and recruitment deals has been a critical factor in helping grow Cetera's business. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gok immediately took to providing legal advice for financial professionals administering PPP loans – a practice that very few legal departments in the financial industry were undertaking. She also spearheaded the introduction of a COVID-19 resiliency program that enabled Cetera's advisors to utilize electronic signatures and in turn serve clients more effectively.

"We are exceptionally proud of Lisa for earning this well-deserved honor," said Adam Antoniades, CEO of Cetera. "As a veteran in the LA business and legal community, Lisa's vast experience and dedication to the field have been integral to our success serving our advisor communities and delivering a best-in-class experience. We would not be where we are today without Lisa's contributions, and I thank her for her unwavering dedication and commitment to Cetera."

Gok joined Cetera as deputy general counsel in 2012 to manage and oversee litigation, as well as act as a liaison with regulators. Prior to joining Cetera, Gok spent 15 years with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, both at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., and in the Los Angeles Regional Office. In addition to her work at Cetera, Gok is a dedicated volunteer with Kidsave, a nonprofit helping older foster care children find permanent home placements. Gok is a graduate of Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs and earned her J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law.

Click here to learn more about Gok's recognition and visit www.cetera.com for more information about Cetera.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

