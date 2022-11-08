Tequila Herradura® Debuts Super-Premium Expression Tequila Herradura Legend® to National Markets Following Successful 2020 Test Launch

Made to celebrate life's extraordinary moments, Tequila Herradura Legend is the perfect top-shelf gift for spirits connoisseurs and luxury seekers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following exceptional consumer demand after an extraordinary test launch, Tequila Herradura® is expanding the availability of its super-premium expression, Tequila Herradura Legend®. The unique Añejo tequila has become a permanent expression in the portfolio and showcases the brand's sophistication in barrel-making. A must-have for tequila enthusiasts with an elevated palate, Legend is available nationwide, just in time for holiday gifting season.

"The national expansion of Herradura Legend marks a new chapter for our Tequila portfolio as it helps drive the super-premium category in tequila," said Jesus Ostos, Brand Director, Tequilas at Brown-Forman. "Tequila Herradura Legend is the perfect centerpiece for consumers looking to instill luxury into life's extraordinary moments this holiday season."

The first creation of Casa Herradura's Master Taster Karinna Enriquez, Tequila Herradura Legend is made in small batches from the finest 100% Blue Weber Agave, traditionally cooked, naturally fermented, twice distilled, and matured for at least twelve months using a unique combination of seasoned, grooved and new American white oak barrels. The brand's unique process results in a special Añejo tequila with an incredibly rich, deep color and a luxurious, velvety smooth taste.

"As my first project as Master Taster at Casa Herradura, it was an honor to take part in a carefully-crafted process that truly captures a new luxury expression at its best," said Karinna Enriquez, Master Taster of Tequila Herradura. "Now, tequila lovers and spirits enthusiasts across the United States will be able to level-up their holiday celebrations with the help of Tequila Herradura Legend."

Tequila Herradura Legend will be available nationwide to purchase on Reserve Bar and Drizly with a suggested retail of $150 USD. For more information on Tequila Herradura Legend, and to learn more about the entire Tequila Herradura family, visit www.Herradura.com.

About Tequila Herradura

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura using traditional production methods such as the most mature blue agave, clay ovens and fermenting naturally with wild yeast. Only naturally occurring airborne yeast produced by the agave plantations and fruit trees surrounding the distillery influence the fermentation process. Casa Herradura is one of Mexico's most historic and renowned tequila producers. Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, producing and estate bottling fine tequilas from the small town of Amatitán, Jalisco since 1870. For more information, visit www.Herradura.com.

About Brown-Forman

For more than 150 years, Brown‑Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma‑Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown‑Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit Brown‑Forman.com. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com.

