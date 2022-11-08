Simmons Bank Celebrates the Opening of Forsyth Financial Center

CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank recently completed renovations on the more than 16,000 square foot, full-service branch located at 7800 Forsyth. From 11-2 p.m. on Nov. 2, Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating Simmons Bank customers and the new financial center. The branch hosts more than 30 associates onsite to serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial and mortgage lending as well as wealth management services.

Simmons Bank (PRNewsfoto/Simmons Bank) (PRNewswire)

" Simmons Bank is delighted to have a newly-renovated center to better serve our customers in the heart of the Clayton Business district and the surrounding community," said Tom Lally .

"Simmons Bank is delighted to have a newly-renovated center to better serve our customers in the heart of the Clayton Business district and the surrounding community," said Tom Lally, metro division president for Simmons Bank. "With our new location, we look forward to serving the financial needs of friends and neighbors in and around Clayton."

Ken Domash, MA, NCIDQ, AIA of Domash DESIGNSOURCE LLC served as the architect and Bobby Prinster with VSP Construction served as the contractor for the project.

In Dec. 2021, Simmons Bank and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) announced an agreement to establish a new full-service financial center in ULSTL headquarters located at 1408 North Kingshighway. The completion of the project is slated for 2023.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simmons Bank