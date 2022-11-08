Bryan Health signs Medline as primary medical supplies distributor

Nebraska-based healthcare system and Medline partner to enhance supply chain strategy and outcomes



NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered into a multi-year prime vendor partnership, valued at $140M, with Nebraska-based Bryan Health. After being with a different distributor for over 30 years, the two organizations will collaborate to identify new strategies for enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining supply chain operations for the healthcare system. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to Bryan's acute care medical centers in Lincoln, Grand Island, Crete and Central City, in addition to Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is already served by Medline.

Medline and Bryan Health collaborate to identify new strategies for enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining supply chain operations for the healthcare system. (PRNewswire)

"Medline's proactive approach facilitated a smooth implementation and the customer support has been incredibly responsive," said Heather Seeba, director of supply chain for Bryan Health. "We look forward to partnering with the Medline experts to optimize our operational processes and improve our supply consistency."

As part of the agreement, dedicated Medline resources will work with Bryan Health to help address specific caregiver needs and operational efficiencies to support the system's efforts in providing the highest quality of care for those they serve throughout the region. Bryan Health will also have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"Medline is committed to providing Bryan Health with continuously reliable, superior service," said Megan Schwellenbach, vice president of corporate accounts at Medline. "We are excited to enter into this prime vendor partnership and together develop solutions to help provide consistency and stability to its supply chain."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/.

