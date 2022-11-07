Custard Companies Expands into Canada with Acquisition of SIAdvisers Consulting & Solutions, Inc.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies is pleased to announce its expansion into the Canadian market with the acquisition of SIAdvisers Consulting & Solutions, Inc., a Toronto-based company, and its subsidiary, Desktop Solutions.

"We are extremely excited to expand into the Canadian market with the talent and experience of SIA," states Charlie Peek , CEO of Custard.

For nearly 60 years, and with over 250 adjuster locations throughout the US, Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. (CIA) has enjoyed an exceptional reputation in providing multi-line offerings, with a particular focus on emergency response and general services to the transportation industry.

As a successful multi-line provider, Custard continues to expand its general service offerings, including recent enhancements in property claims adjustment, focused TPA services through Riverwood Claims Management, Inc., and fraud investigation and surveillance services by acquisition of Specialty Group, Inc.

SIAdvisers (Strategic International Advisers) is a full-service, client-driven company developed for the London and Domestic Markets. With 250+ years of collective experience, SIAdvisers was formed with a mission to "Raise the bar on successful TPA, Adjusting, and Subrogation recovery efforts through industry-leading service and expertise", which is why Custard is so closely matched with SIA. Superior quality service is our goal at CIA.

SIAdvisers' team of experienced insurance professionals offer a comprehensive depth of knowledge about claims handling and have over the years broadened their capabilities to meet various market needs including Risk Management & Inspection services along with marine surveying. SIAdvisers maximizes results by efficiently administering claims to a successful resolution.

Scott Francis, President and CEO of SIAdvisers stated "The synergy between our organizations was a driving factor in the decision to be acquired by Custard. This allows us to continue servicing all our clients in the manner that they are accustomed to, while giving us the opportunity to expand these services in Canada and the U.S. market. We are very excited to see what the future holds for SIA under the Custard umbrella."

"We are extremely excited to expand into the Canadian market, especially with such talented and experienced professionals as those at SIA," states Custard CEO, Charlie Peek. Peek further states, "SIA's expertise and knowledge of adjusting, subrogation, and TPA services will greatly benefit CIA and Riverwood Claims Management in our goal to provide superior services to all customers. We are looking forward to a bright future as a team."

