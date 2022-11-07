Blackford Capital's Jeffrey Johnson Named a 2022 Notable Money Manager by Crain's Detroit Business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackford Capital, a leading lower middle market private equity firm, today announced its Managing Director Jeffrey Johnson has been selected by the editors of Crain's Detroit Business as one of the publication's Notable Money Managers for 2022.

The title recognizes Jeff for 27 years of experience in investment banking and private equity investing, and his significant contributions within the industry and his community.

"As the most tenured member of the Blackford team, Jeff's contribution to Blackford and the community can not be overstated," said Martin Stein, managing director and founder of Blackford. "He is a brilliant financial mind and his role in deal assessment and financial structuring at Blackford has twice earned us Private Equity Firm of the Year."

Jeff has served as the Chairman of the Board of three Blackford companies: Mopec, Quality Aluminum Products, and Ellison Bakery. Under his leadership, the QAP and Ellison exits exceeded all expectations, delivering spectacular returns for investors.

Prior to joining Blackford Capital, Jeff was a Managing Director and founding principal at Gilbert Global Equity Partners, L.P. (formerly Soros Capital, L.P.), a billion-dollar middle-market private equity firm headquartered in New York City. Jeff led growth equity and management buyout investments in the specialty manufacturing, consumer products and business services sectors. Throughout Jeff's tenure, he worked closely with multiple global manufacturing and distribution companies to accelerate growth and transform their performance with superior customer-driven strategies, operations, organizations and technology.

The Crain's Detroit Business Notable Money Managers Award honors executive-level finance professionals with a record of success in consumer and investment banking, wealth management, equity research, asset management, quantitative strategy and related fields, who also use their skills to bolster their communities and mentor younger generations.

To qualify for the award, applicants must be Michigan residents, serve in an executive-level role, make a measurable impact in the industry, have the power to effect change, and be involved in community or philanthropic activities, mentoring programs or diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Honorees were evaluated across a number of factors, including their professional achievements, industry impact, and personal philanthropic activities.

"I am honored to be recognized as a 2022 Notable Money Manager by Crain's Detroit Business," said Jeff Johnson. "I take great pride in my work at Blackford and in my community, and this award underscores not just my commitment, but our team's overall ability to create value for our investors and for the communities in which our business operates. We really are all in this together."

The winners of the Crain's Notable Money Manager Award were featured in a November 7 special section of Crain's Detroit Business. For more information on this recognition and for a detailed list of all the recipients for 2022 Notable Money Manager, please visit www.crainsdetroit.com.

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. With a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture, Blackford was named the Private Equity Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2021 and 2018. Several of its portfolio companies have been included on the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

