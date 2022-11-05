Dr. Scottie J. Griffin Announces Her 2022 Write-in Candidacy for the United States Senate for the State of Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2022 Dr. Griffin announced her candidacy for the US Senate in the attached video, scottiegriffin7.net , and disseminated it extensively to the public via a variety of organizations and social media platforms including Face Book, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and WhatsApp.

The announcement specifically referenced that as a US Senator she would continually utilize her executive leadership skills and expertise in policy development and execution, which were acquired as an educational executive serving at national and international levels, to improve the quality of life for all Americans in the following areas:

Ensuring voting rights for all Americans by passing the Freedom to Vote John Lewis Act (H. R. 5746) developed by Congress in January 2021 .

Retraining police law enforcement patrol to deter violent conduct procedures and respect the rights of all American citizens.

Reducing the payroll tax rate for households with incomes below the poverty level irrespective of their status as parents of minor children.

In support of Dr. Griffin's decision "to run for the Senate" the United Democratic Women endorsed and described her as "a viable candidate of the Democratic Party."

