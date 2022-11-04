Your ultimate holiday resource will have you saying ''I love imported cheese''

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's holiday season deserves to be a standout but how can home cooks and hosts easily add an elegant, upscale edge that will leave everyone raving?

A delicious trio of Imported Baked Brie and Camembert. Find these and many other delicious recipes featured on the I Love Imported Cheese platform. (PRNewswire)

Just in time for Holidays - the ultimate entertaining resource!

Imported Cheese to the rescue! With more people eager to travel and taste the world; imported cheeses deliver that major holiday "wow" factor and flavor in party apps, cheese boards, main dishes, and yes, even desserts.

ILoveImportedCheese.com and @iloveimportedcheese are the ultimate resource for home cooks, holiday hosts, and cheese aficionados seeking recipes, serving tips, and a deeper knowledge of imported cheeses.

Featuring over 120 upscale, chef-tested recipes for everything from classic French Gougeres to Berry and Chevre Ice Cream; ILoveImportedCheese.com is your guide to the world of imported cheeses and how to enjoy them. Holiday hosting is made easier too with the site's array of cheese education and recipe videos, serving tips, and inspiring blog posts.

No more wondering which cheeses to buy or how to use them. For those seeking quick, detailed information about imported cheeses, the site boasts a convenient, information-packed, easily searchable database of over 200 imported cheese varieties from 31 countries and regions around the world! Search by cheese name, country, milk type, or texture and you'll find tasting notes, descriptions, and even suggested uses or pairings.

Whether you want to recreate a European classic dish to impress your guests, are seeking Instagram worthy cheese board inspiration, or are standing at your favorite cheese counter debating which cheeses to feature in your holiday menu; consider I Love Imported Cheese your go-to resource.

To learn more about imported cheeses and get free recipes, serving tips, educational videos and blog posts visit the website ILoveImportedCheese.com

For daily inspiration and to join a community of fellow cheese lovers follow the Instagram/Facebook accounts @iloveimportedcheese.

The website "I Love Imported Cheese" is hosted by The Cheese Importers Association of America (CIAA): a non-profit organization that serves its members, the world dairy community and - ultimately - the end consumer by helping to facilitate the efficient import of dairy products from around the world into the United States. For additional information about the organization, visit CIAA.org

