PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE LAUNCHES 24/7 FAST CHANNEL

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, has announced the launch of a dedicated 24/7 free, ad-supported, streaming TV (FAST) channel in partnership with industry-leading platforms Xumo, Local Now, Sports.TV, and SportsTribal. The cutting-edge distribution channel will showcase video content from the league's fight event library, PFL Vault episodes, and other archival original programming, as well as live event weigh-ins, press conferences and behind-the-scenes footage.

The channel is now live on Xumo and Local Now and will launch on Sports.TV and the European-based SportsTribal ahead of the PFL World Championship on Friday, November 25. Fans will now have a new way to access content featuring the greatest MMA fighters from across the globe.

All November long, the PFL FAST channel will highlight programming from past PFL Championships including the greatest title fights from the PFL library, features on previous PFL Champions, and additional dedicated content to help fans catch up on all things Championship as they prepare for MMA's richest night.

"We are excited to launch the Professional Fighters League's first-ever FAST channel in the U.S. providing our young and passionate MMA fanbase with year-round access to PFL star talent, original content and fight library," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "The PFL MMA channel will reach over 125 million viewers across launch partners including Xumo, Local Now, Sports.TV and SportsTribal, with more top tier platforms to come."

"The PFL channel brings premier fighting action to Xumo viewers 24/7," stated Stefan Van Engen, SVP of programming and partnerships at Xumo. "Programming such as this delivers best-in-class content to a dedicated and growing base of fans."

"As a dedicated sports network with a strong roster of combat sport, PFL is a great fit for our service and well suited to our audience," said Joe Nilsson, Chief Commercial Officer at SportsTribal.

The 2022 PFL World Championship takes place on Friday, November 25 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Finalists will face off for six world titles and six $1 million champion's purses. Superstar Kayla Harrison will look to earn her third PFL title when she takes on knockout artist Larissa Pacheco in the card's main event, which will also feature the league's new star signing "Hurricane" Shane Burgos in a welterweight clash against Marlon Moraes.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About Xumo

A pioneer in the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and media entertainment space, Xumo offers viewers the opportunity to tune into exclusive movies, tv shows and over 250 channels with free premium programming across 26 genres, including Local News, Weather, Action & Drama TV, Westerns & Country TV, Latino, Crime TV, Game Shows & Daytime TV, Horror & Sci-Fi and more. The free, ad-supported service reaches millions of viewers each month via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. Xumo delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as ABC News Live, LOL! Network, Dateline, CBS Sports HQ, FREE Kids TV, Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, The Walking Dead Universe, America's Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, California. Learn more about Xumo at: www.Xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

About Local Now

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com.

About Sports.TV

Sports.TV is the home for the ultimate sports and competition junkie. Stream hundreds of hours of games, analysis, recaps, highlights and more across our free channel lineup! We've got all of your favorite sports covered, including lacrosse, MMA, billiards, table tennis, e-gaming, soccer, baseball, basketball, football and so much more. Get even more sports and entertainment with our library of free on demand movies and TV shows. Come discover your favorite new sport on Sports.TV!

About SportsTribal

SportsTribal is a free, ad-supported, sports streaming TV service (FAST), available across multiple devices (OTT). Our service includes a wide range of 24/7 sports focused TV channels and live events from around the world. We are a fast-paced start-up that operates at the intersection of sports, broadcasting, advertising, and technology, and at our core we are passionate sports fans. As a direct-to-consumer platform, SportsTribal is dedicated to making it simple for fans to watch the sports they love, for free, on TV, while discovering something new.

