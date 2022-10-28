TDS and UScellular to release third quarter operating results and host conference call on November 4, 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on November 3, 2022 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

