Contrast Security Co-Founder and CTO Jeff Williams Named Top Cybersecurity Influencer

The Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List recognized Williams for his contributions to the Application Security community that empower security and development teams to get secure code moving

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), a world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Williams has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List for his efforts to improve the security of the world's software for more than 25 years.

Contrast Security Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

Contrast Security's Jeff Williams named Top Cyber Influencer by Enterprise Security Tech

"It is an honor to be named a Top 10 Cyber Influencer by Enterprise Security Tech. In 2014, we started Contrast with the vision of a world where we can trust software with the most important activities of humanity, and along the way initiated several leading open-source projects," Williams said. "Looking back I'm proud of the strides we've made, but it is critical to remember that the software market is changing fast. Insecure software needs to be eliminated, and the White House Executive Order is a great step forward in forcing companies and agencies to disclose what organizations have done to secure their code and software supply chain," said Williams. "I'm looking forward to more collaboration between the private and public sectors and more overall cyber transparency. I truly believe that everyone has the right to know whether the software we trust with our finances, healthcare, government, military and social life is secure."

Williams has contributed to the application security (AppSec) community by being involved with the following activities:

Founded Aspect Security in 2002 with the understanding that the AppSec market was so important that a consulting business would flourish. Aspect was acquired by Ernst & Young in 2017.

Created The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), which is dedicated to securing the world's software. Helped the foundation establish its board, started chapters and conferences, and volunteered as Global Chair for nine years.

Created dozens of open source projects, including the OWASP Top Ten, WebGoat, ESAPI, OWASP ASVS, and OWASP Cheat Sheets which have influenced millions.

Invented the use of instrumentation for security, including interactive application security testing (IAST) and runtime application self protection (RASP) and earned seven patents for the technology with Arshan Dabirsiaghi in 2010. These innovations helped lead to the launch of Contrast in 2014 to help large enterprises solve AppSec problems.

Today, Williams gives back to the security community by championing Contrast's sponsorship of almost two dozen open source projects, including integrations and free security tools. He helped launch CodeSec , which brings enterprise-level security testing right to developers' laptops for free. He regularly speaks at large software development and security conferences, including but not limited to API World, DevOps Summit, JAXLondon 2022, NIST, BlackHat, QCon, OWASP, RSA, JavaOne, LASCON and PivotalOne.

"We need leaders in the cybersecurity industry now more than ever," said Jack Campbell, Managing Editor, Enterprise Security Tech. "The industry is bogged down by the daily cat and mouse game with cyber criminals, so we need industry leaders that are forward-looking and have a vision for how we can move the industry forward and solve macro security problems. We're honored to be able to recognize these leaders for the value that they are bringing to the market and their dedication to moving the cybersecurity industry forward."

Williams has been recognized for his contributions to the industry and has had the privilege of being named a Bronze Winner of the 16th Annual Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards for Chief Technology Officer of the Year for the Security Software category, Cybersecurity Excellence's Bronze Winner for the Cybersecurity Professional of the Year and SC Media's Reboot Leadership Award in the "Thought Leaders" category in 2019. To learn more about Williams and his leadership with Contrast, please visit the Contrast website or read his latest Forbes Tech Council articles here .

About Enterprise Security Tech:

Enterprise Security Tech is a specialized cyber media company with a global presence. The Enterprise Security Tech blog is a cybersecurity blog written for CISOs, CIOs, and security-minded CEOs that brings together critical news, expert insights, and product information to help security leaders make informed business decisions. Enterprise Security Tech is also home to The Cyber Jack Podcast , which brings listeners the latest cybersecurity insights via security experts from around the industry. For more information about Enterprise Security Tech, visit our website .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform identifies 3x more actual vulnerabilities resulting in faster remediation without the noise of time-consuming false positives. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, DocuSign, AXA, Zurich, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Laura Asendio

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security