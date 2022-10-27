Science News Media Group Names New Publisher

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science has named Michael Gordon Voss as the new Publisher of Science News Media Group, which includes Science News and Science News Explores. In this role, Voss will be the senior executive responsible for the leadership of the media group's business strategy and operations. Voss, who will start his new position on January 9, 2023, also will be a critical member of the Society for Science executive leadership team, the nonprofit organization that publishes Science News and Science News Explores.

(PRNewsfoto/Society for Science) (PRNewswire)

"Society for Science is proud to welcome Michael to the team. His extensive track record and experience in publishing and business development in the non-profit and for-profit sectors will be critical to our organization as we continue to grow Science News and Science News Explores while also adjusting to the changing media environment," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science. Ajmera will be transitioning from her current role as Publisher to Executive Publisher on January 9.

Previously, Voss was publisher of Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) at Stanford University and co-led the organization with the publication's editor-in-chief. Voss was instrumental in launching SSIR's six local-language editions (Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish) and in the development of the soon-to-launch SSIR Books series with Stanford University Press. Before joining SSIR in 2017, Voss was vice president, associate publisher, at Scientific American, where he directed commercial marketing and brand strategy, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and new product development. An accomplished business development and marketing professional, Voss's career in digital and traditional media has spanned over two decades and a wide array of titles and companies, including Newsweek, Meredith Corporation, and George magazine.

At Science News Media Group, Voss will be charged with increasing print circulation and growing both magazines' digital audiences. For more than a century, Science News journalists have covered advances in science, medicine and technology for the general public, including the 1925 Scopes "monkey" trial, the advent of the atomic age, the space race, the revolution of genetic engineering and the discovery of DNA. Science News was founded in 1921 by newspaper magnate E.W. Scripps and zoologist W.E. Ritter, who wanted to improve the quality and accuracy of science journalism.

"I'm honored to be joining Science News – the premier source for original science journalism for over 100 years," said Voss. "The mission of the Science News – 'to provide independent, unbiased coverage of science and give people the tools to evaluate the news and the world around them' – seems more crucial than ever. At the same time, engaging students and connecting them to the awe and wonder of science through Science News Explores is a vital step in fostering the next generation of science-literate citizens, who will play a tremendous role in helping to overcome the myriad global challenges we face today. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the entire team at Science News Media Group and the Society for Science to continue to build upon the remarkable work they've done."

Voss is a 2007 winner of the MarCom Platinum Award administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Voss earned his Bachelor of Science in international politics and economics from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

About Science News

Science News has been covering the latest discoveries in science, technology and medicine since 1921, and is published by Society for Science. It offers readers award-winning news and features, commentary, multimedia and access to archives dating back to 1921. Concise, current and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview of all fields and applications of science and technology. Science News Media Group also includes Science News Explores, which makes science accessible for people ages 9 and up as well as Science News Learning, which brings Science News as well as lesson plans to classrooms across the country.

For more information about Science News, please visit sciencenews.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM.

A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

CONTACT: Gayle Kansagor, 703-489-1131, gkansagor@societyforScience.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society for Science