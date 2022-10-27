Primis Financial Corp. Reports Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations for the Third Quarter of 2022

Primis Financial Corp. Reports Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations for the Third Quarter of 2022

Adoption of Stock Repurchase Program

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income from continuing operations of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $6.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.21 on a basic and $0.20 on diluted basis, compared to $0.20 on a basic and diluted basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses(1) was $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 versus $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Operating earnings per share from continuing operations(1) adjusted for branch closure expenses were $0.22 on a basic and $0.21 on a diluted basis for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.25 on a basic and $0.24 on a diluted basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $14.7 million, compared to $23.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.60 on a basic and $0.59 on a diluted basis, compared to $0.96 basic and $0.95 diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations (1) was 1.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , versus 0.83% for the three months ended June 30 , 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations (1) was 1.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , up from 1.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . Excluding the loss in the mortgage group related to acquiring two substantial teams, this ratio would have been 1.30% for the third quarter, representing a material increase in core profitability.

Total deposits grew an annualized 3.8% compared to the linked-quarter illustrating successful strategies that can outrun the industry's tightening liquidity position.

Deposit mix continued to improve with non-interest bearing checking deposits of $687.3 million , representing 25.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 , compared to 19.1% at September 30 , 2021.

Total revenue of $33.0 million in the current quarter of 2022, up 29.4% from the same period in 2021.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets and leverage ratio of 8.73% and 9.96%, respectively, are 114 basis points and 15 basis points higher than peers (2) , respectively, at September 30, 2022 .

Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 22.6% for the nine months of 2022 or 27.5% net of a decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 18.0% compared to the linked-quarter net of a decline in PPP balances.

Net interest margin of 3.57% in the third quarter of 2022 was up substantially from 2.87% in the same period last year and up 24 basis points from 3.33% in the second quarter of 2022.

Margin improvements driven by industry low deposit beta of 4% through the cycle.

Positive move in loan yields to 4.51%, excluding PPP, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.35% in the same quarter of 2021.

Allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.17% at September 30, 2022 , compared to 1.15% at June 30 , 2022. Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances and loans held for sale) was 1.17% at September 30, 2022 , compared to 1.16% at June 30 , 2022.

Operating Performance

The Company reported strong earning asset growth rates and a robust net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022. Speaking about the Company's performance, Mr. Zember, President and CEO of the Company, said, "We made significant headway on several strategies this quarter that is very encouraging. First, our margin benefitted from an industry low deposit beta and a nice move in earning asset yields. Secondly, we capitalized on the chaos in the national mortgage scene and recruited two teams with annual production of approximately $700 million. And lastly, we introduced the digital bank into our existing markets, combining it with our unique V1BE delivery service and an interchange cash back feature that averages about 5% of the account balance. The functionality and innovative features position us very favorably in the industry where liquidity is becoming a real limiter in growth and profitability."

The Company's operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) for the quarter was 0.64%, compared to 0.72% for the same period in 2021. Mr. Zember commented on the Company's progress with operating ratios and said, "I believe our pathway to higher operating returns is right around the corner. Our mortgage results center on signing bonuses for two substantial teams. I know the payback is very fast on these investments, and we will combine that with full run rates on staff reductions and restructures, branch closings, renegotiation of our core system contract and more normal levels of fraud expenses. With our trends and momentum on revenue, these expense containment strategies will produce the higher returns that we expect in the coming quarters."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 18.3% to $27.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $23.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company's reported net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.57%, compared to 2.87% in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income, excluding the effect of PPP fees, was $27.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $7.4 million, or 36.7%. Also excluding the effects of PPP, the Company's net interest margin expanded to 3.58% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.66% in the same quarter of 2021.

The Company's loan growth over the past several quarters and the improved asset mix has been the driver of positive movements in both margins and net interest income. Loans held for investment represented 87.5% of total average interest earning assets in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 71.4% in the same quarter of 2021. Yield on loans for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.50%, compared to 4.53% in the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields in the third quarter, excluding the effect of PPP, were 4.51%, up 16 basis points from 4.35% in the same quarter of 2021.

Total cost of funds in the third quarter of 2022 was 0.71%, up from 0.60% in the same quarter of 2021. Total demand deposits and total non-time deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were 25.4% and 86.6%, respectively, compared 19.1% and 86.6%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Income

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, Primis had non-interest income of $5.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, with a large driver of the increase due to revenues from Primis Mortgage. The Company closed $63.0 million in loans in the quarter with gain on sale revenue of $2.2 million versus $0.6 in the second quarter which included only one month of mortgage operations.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $23.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The non-interest expense adjusted for branch closure costs and unfunded commitment reserve impacts were $23.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $17.0 million for third quarter of 2021. A significant driver of the increased non-interest expenses were $2.4 million of higher expenses related to Primis Mortgage versus the second quarter of 2022. Other notable drivers of the increase include reduction in deferred costs in the quarter due to lower commercial loan volumes, increase in marketing and advertising tied to the digital bank launch and V1BE adoption campaigns, increase in legal fees for initiatives and increase in fraud related expenses.

The Company's operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations(1) in the third quarter of 2022 was 70.9% compared to 70.2% in the second quarter of 2022. The Bank consolidated two branch locations in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, management successfully renegotiated the Bank's core processing contract in the third quarter and expects savings of approximately $0.5 million quarterly beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. Combined with operating performance improvements at the Company's lines of business and other efficiency improvements, management believes the operating efficiency ratio should moderate to below 65% by year end.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $2.74 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.34 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 22.6% for the nine months of 2022 or 27.5%, net of a decline in PPP balances. The Company believes loan growth will continue at a similar pace for the rest of the year.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $37.2 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $19.9 million at June 30, 2022, while loans rated substandard or doubtful increased to $47.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $27.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. These increases were driven largely by one relationship that was criticized in the second quarter and was subsequently downgraded further in the third quarter and placed on nonaccrual. The primary businesses in the relationship are multiple assisted living facilities. Recent appraisals have been completed with no impairment required at this time.

The allowance for credit losses was $32.0 million at September 30, 2022, up $1.8 million from $30.2 million at June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in provision from the second quarter was due to loan growth in the quarter of approximately $0.8 million, weakness in the economic forecasts used to model expected losses of approximately $1.7 million and a net addition to specific reserves for a nonaccrual loan that required impairment of approximately $0.4 million. As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance increased marginally to 1.17% at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.16% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded $1.1 million in net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs in the third quarter were primarily tied to one relationship that was resolved in the quarter and for which specific reserves had been established in previous periods.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $2.71 billion at September 30, 2022 from $2.68 billion at June 30, 2022 and decreased compared to $2.76 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits now represent 25.4% of total deposits and time deposits represent only 13.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. Non-interest bearing balances increased 5.2% compared to the linked-quarter to $687.3 million. Time deposits increased 10.3% compared to the linked-quarter to $363.0 million as the Bank extended funding maturities in the face of rising rates. While newly launched, the Bank's new digital banking offering is expected to be a key contributor to funding in the near future.

Lines of Business

The table below highlights revenue and expenses directly attributable to the Company's various business lines. Net interest income in the table below also includes an assumed cost of funds given to each business line for illustrative purposes, with offsetting benefit to net interest income included in the bank column. The bank column includes all activities not captured in the business lines, including parent company activities.

(Dollars in thousands) Bank

Panacea

LPF

Mortgage



























Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Chg Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Chg Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Chg Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Chg Net Interest Income * $ 25,284 $ 23,341 8.3 % $ 1,465 $ 905 61.9 % $ 530 $ 294 80.0 % $ 171 $ 65 N/A Noninterest Income 3,415 2,029 68.3 % 2 2 (24.1) % 5 5 0.0 % 2,197 593 N/A Operating Noninterest Expense (excl. res. for unfunded) 18,655 17,774 5.0 % 1,242 799 55.4 % 70 (37) N/A 3,175 759 N/A Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Income(1) 10,044 7,596 32.2 % 225 108 108.1 % 466 337 38.3 % (806) (102) N/A

























Gross Loans (inc. HFS) $ 2,406,168 $ 2,386,452 0.8 % $ 201,887 $ 142,670 41.5 % $ 129,031 $ 99,675 29.5 % $ 13,388 $ 16,096 N/A Total Deposits 2,687,747 2,669,309 0.7 % 13,595 10,778 26.1 % 6,977 2,717

- -



























* Net interest income assumes business line funding requirements are provided by the Company at its cost of funds plus 100 basis points.

Panacea continues to expand its nationally-recognized brand and now has 14 national and state association partnerships. The division has banking relationships with approximately 2,600 doctor households across all 50 states. Panacea finished the third quarter of 2022 with approximately $201.9 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $59.2 million, or 41.5%, from June 30, 2022. At the end of the third quarter, Panacea's loan portfolio was 50% commercial, 26% consumer and 24% student loan refinance. As highlighted above, Panacea increased its profitability in 3Q22 on a funded basis by 108% from second quarter levels and expects significant continued improvements in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023.

The Company's strategy with Panacea centers heavily on making it a very effective deposit player with its target customers consisting of medical professionals. In 2023, the Company will transition the medical fintech onto its digital platform and offer these professionals a digital deposit opportunity that should be more progressive and effective.

The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division, launched in late 2021, ended the third quarter of 2022 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $129.0 million, compared to $99.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Life Premium Finance division is already showing a healthy level of profitability (including assumed cost of funds) with a loan portfolio that is predominantly variable rate based (one year renewals) and cash secured.

As previously discussed, the Company took advantage of market disruption to expand Primis Mortgage with high quality producers in order to build production capacity for 2023. As a result, Primis Mortgage reduced return on assets by approximately 7 bps in the third quarter with expectations for meaningful contributions to profitability next year.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per share as of September 30, 2022 was $15.89, a decrease of $0.28 since June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $11.54, a decrease of $0.23 since June 30, 2022. Shareholders' equity was $391.8 million, or 11.7% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. Tangible common equity(1) at September 30, 2022 was $283.7 million, or 8.73% of tangible assets(1). Equity balances decreased from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 because of an additional $9.5 million of unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio due to continued increases in market interest rates during the quarter. The Company has the wherewithal to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.

Additionally, the Board of Directors announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2022. This is Primis' forty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Subsequent Event

On October 3, 2022, Infinex Financial Services was acquired by Advisor Group for a mix of cash and contingent consideration. Primis was an investor in Infinex through an investment in a predecessor company. As a result of the acquisition, Primis expects to record a pre-tax gain of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adoption of Stock Repurchase Program

On October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a stock repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to 739,500 shares of its common stock, or approximately 3% of its outstanding shares, over a one year period. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company. The stock repurchase program may be suspended, modified or terminated by the Company at any time and for any reason, without prior notice.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2022, Primis had $3.36 billion in total assets, $2.74 billion in total loans and $2.71 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Primis Financial Corp. Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 3Q 2022 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:

Variance



Selected Performance Ratios: 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

2Q 2022

3Q 2021



3Q 2022 3Q 2021

YTD

Return on average assets from continuing operations 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.88 % 0.72 %

(2) bps (11) bps

0.60 % 0.94 %

(34) bps Operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) 0.64 % 0.76 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 0.72 %

(12)

(8)



0.65 % 0.94 %

(29)

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations(1) 1.16 % 0.83 % 0.75 % 0.98 % 0.98 %

33

18



0.91 % 1.03 %

(12)

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) 1.20 % 1.00 % 0.77 % 0.91 % 0.98 %

20

22



0.98 % 1.04 %

(6)

Return on average equity from continuing operations 4.98 % 4.92 % 4.49 % 7.37 % 6.01 %

6

(102)



4.80 % 7.77 %

(297)

Operating return on average equity from continuing operations(1) 5.22 % 5.93 % 4.58 % 6.94 % 6.01 %

(71)

(79)



5.24 % 7.82 %

(258)

Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations(1) 7.14 % 8.08 % 6.16 % 9.36 % 8.12 %

(93)

(98)



7.11 % 10.67 %

(356)

Cost of funds

0.71 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.57 %

18

14



0.59 % 0.68 %

(9)

Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.33 % 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.87 %

24

70



3.29 % 3.02 %

27

Gross loans to deposits 101.06 % 97.99 % 89.11 % 84.68 % 82.46 %

3 pts 19 pts

101.06 % 82.46 %

19 pts Efficiency ratio from continuing operations 71.85 % 75.01 % 76.11 % 68.16 % 64.80 %

(3)

706



74.11 % 67.18 %

693

Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations(1) 70.92 % 70.23 % 75.65 % 69.63 % 64.80 %

1

612



72.09 % 66.92 %

517







































Per Share Data:































Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.25

5.00 % (16.00) %

$ 0.60 $ 0.96

(37.50) % Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic - - - - (0.09)

-

(100.00)



$ - $ 0.01

(100.00)

Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.16

5.00

31.25



$ 0.60 $ 0.97

(38.14)

Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.25

-

-



$ 0.65 $ 0.96

-

Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.25

-

(20.00)



$ 0.59 $ 0.95

(37.89)

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Diluted - - - - (0.09)

-

(100.00)



- 0.01

(100.00)

Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.16

-

25.00



$ 0.59 $ 0.96

(38.54)

Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted(1) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.25

-

-



$ 0.65 $ 0.96

-

Book value per share $ 15.89 $ 16.17 $ 16.42 $ 16.76 $ 16.63

(1.73)

(4.45)



$ 15.89 $ 16.63

(4.45)

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 11.54 $ 11.77 $ 12.11 $ 12.43 $ 12.28

(1.95)

(6.03)



$ 11.54 $ 12.28

(6.03)

Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

-

-



$ 0.30 $ 0.30

-

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,576,887 24,562,753 24,503,945 24,476,569 24,474,104

0.06

0.42



24,548,129 24,425,416

0.50

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,688,422 24,681,425 24,662,588 24,653,363 24,634,384

0.03

0.22



24,674,014 24,582,680

0.37

Shares outstanding at end of period 24,650,239 24,650,239 24,622,739 24,574,619 24,574,619

- % 0.31 %

24,650,239 24,574,619

0.31 %





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 1.11 % 0.61 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.47 %

49 bps 64 bps

1.11 % 0.47 %

64 bps Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.17 % (0.07 %) (0.03 %) (0.00 %) 0.34 %

23

(17)



0.02 % (0.06 %)

8

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.31 %

2

(15)



1.17 % 1.31 %

(15)

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.40 %

1

(23)



1.17 % 1.40 %

(23)







































Capital Ratios:

































Equity to assets

11.67 % 12.32 % 12.55 % 12.10 % 11.84 %

(65) bps (16) bps











Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.73 % 9.27 % 9.57 % 9.26 % 9.02 %

(54)

(29)













Leverage ratio (2)

9.96 % 10.31 % 9.77 % 9.41 % 9.15 %

(35)

81













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.29 % 11.59 % 12.64 % 13.09 % 13.85 %

(30)

(256)













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2) 11.65 % 11.97 % 13.06 % 13.52 % 14.31 %

(32)

(266)













Total risk-based capital ratio (2) 15.77 % 16.29 % 17.66 % 18.52 % 19.60 %

(52)

(383)

























































































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) September 30, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.

Primis Financial Corp. (Dollars in thousands) As Of :

Variance - 3Q 2022 vs.























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

2Q 2022

3Q 2021

Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,738 $ 70,721 $ 298,230 $ 530,167 $ 650,746

38.20 % (84.98) % Investment securities-available for sale 238,891 257,180 271,626 271,332 206,821

(7.11)

15.51

Investment securities-held to maturity 14,391 14,978 16,138 22,940 26,412

(3.92)

(45.51)

Loans held for sale 13,388 16,096 - - -

(16.82)

-

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 2,737,086 2,628,797 2,393,669 2,339,986 2,314,584

4.12

18.25

Allowance for credit losses (31,956) (30,209) (29,379) (29,105) (30,386)

5.78

5.17



Net loans

2,705,130 2,598,588 2,364,290 2,310,881 2,284,198

4.10

18.43

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 16,689 12,940 11,927 15,521 15,521

28.97

7.53

Investments in mortgage affiliate - held for sale - - - - 10,050

-

(100.00)

Bank premises and equipment, net 25,534 26,113 29,872 30,410 30,686

(2.22)

(16.79)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,511 4,777 5,305 5,866 6,331

15.37

(12.95)

Goodwill and other intangible assets 108,147 108,524 106,075 106,416 106,757

(0.35)

1.30

Assets held for sale, net 3,127 3,127 - - -

-

-

Bank-owned life insurance 67,519 67,339 67,099 66,724 66,336

0.27

1.78

Other real estate owned 1,041 1,041 1,041 1,163 1,312

-

(20.66)

Deferred tax assets, net 17,892 14,658 12,380 9,571 13,571

22.06

31.84

Other assets 41,975 40,496 35,893 36,362 33,676

3.65

24.64



Total assets $ 3,356,973 $ 3,236,578 $ 3,219,876 $ 3,407,353 $ 3,452,417

3.72 % (2.76) %





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits $ 687,272 $ 653,181 $ 559,682 $ 530,282 $ 535,706

5.22 % 28.29 % NOW accounts 637,786 677,237 730,235 849,738 921,667

(5.83)

(30.80)

Money market accounts 803,050 802,953 831,580 799,759 758,259

0.01

5.91

Savings accounts 217,220 220,211 225,291 222,862 216,470

(1.36)

0.35

Time deposits 362,992 329,223 339,456 360,575 374,965

10.26

(3.19)

Total deposits

2,708,320 2,682,805 2,686,244 2,763,216 2,807,067

0.95

(3.52)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 9,886 10,020 11,231 9,962 13,348

(1.34)

(25.94)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000 25,000 - 100,000 100,000

NM

25.00

Subordinated debt and notes 95,241 95,170 95,099 95,028 95,442

0.07

(0.21)

Operating lease liabilities 6,044 5,299 5,897 6,498 7,000

14.06

(13.66)

Other liabilities

20,674 19,647 17,210 20,768 20,931

5.23

(1.23)



Total liabilities 2,965,165 2,837,941 2,815,681 2,995,472 3,043,788

4.48

(2.58)

Stockholders' equity 391,808 398,637 404,195 411,881 408,629

(1.71)

(4.12)



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,356,973 $ 3,236,578 $ 3,219,876 $ 3,407,353 $ 3,452,417

3.72 % (2.76) %

























Tangible common equity(1) $ 283,661 $ 290,113 $ 298,120 $ 305,465 $ 301,872

(2.22) % (6.03) %

























The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.



Primis Financial Corp.

































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 3Q 2022 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:

Variance











































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

2Q 2022

3Q 2021



3Q 2022 3Q 2021

YTD



Interest and dividend income $ 32,596 $ 28,258 $ 26,585 $ 28,503 $ 27,801

15.35 % 17.25 %

$ 87,439 $ 84,740

3.19 %

Interest expense

5,146 3,652 3,731 4,262 4,594

40.91

12.02



12,529 14,778

(15.22)





Net interest income 27,450 24,606 22,854 24,241 23,207

11.56

18.28



74,910 69,962

7.07



Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,890 422 99 (1,299) 1,085

NM

166.36



3,411 (4,502)

(175.77)





Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 24,560 24,184 22,755 25,540 22,122

1.55

11.02



71,499 74,464

(3.98)



Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,525 1,442 1,351 1,420 1,509

5.76

1.06



4,318 4,759

(9.27)



Income from bank-owned life insurance 394 378 375 535 387

4.23

1.81



1,147 1,152

(0.43)



Gain on debt extinguishment - - - 573 -

-

-



- -

-



Gain (loss) on sale of mortgage loans 2,197 593 - - -

270.49

-



2,790 -

-



Other

1,504 217 364 359 455

NM

230.55



2,085 1,207

72.74





Noninterest income 5,620 2,630 2,090 2,887 2,351

113.69

139.05



10,340 7,118

45.27



Employee compensation and benefits 12,594 10,573 9,625 9,527 9,032

19.11

39.44



32,792 27,214

20.50



Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,857 2,546 2,557 2,487 2,523

12.22

13.24



7,960 7,189

10.72



Amortization of core deposit intangible 326 341 341 342 341

(4.40)

(4.40)



1,008 1,023

(1.47)



Virginia franchise tax expense 813 814 813 733 732

(0.12)

11.07



2,440 2,166

12.65



Data processing expense 1,528 1,293 1,197 934 1,003

18.17

52.34



4,311 2,818

52.98



Telecommunication and communication expense 342 366 382 439 415

(6.56)

(17.59)



1,090 1,351

(19.32)



Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned - - (59) 70 -

-

-



(59) 17

NM



Loss on bank premises and equipment 64 620 - - -

(89.68)

-



684 -

-



Professional fees

1,261 827 1,387 1,238 874

52.48

44.28



3,182 3,099

2.68



Other expenses

3,976 3,050 2,744 2,722 1,640

30.36

142.44



9,770 6,901

41.57





Noninterest expense 23,761 20,430 18,987 18,492 16,560

16.30

43.48



63,178 51,778

22.02



Income from continuing operations before income taxes 6,419 6,384 5,858 9,935 7,913

0.55

(18.88)



18,661 29,804

(37.39)



Income tax expense 1,365 1,375 1,265 2,284 1,702

(0.73)

(19.80)



4,005 6,438

(37.79)





Income from continuing operations 5,054 5,009 4,593 7,651 6,211

0.90

(18.63)



14,656 23,366

(37.28)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes - - - - (2,899)

-

(100.00)



- 294

(100.00)



Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - (627)

-

(100.00)



- 63

(100.00)





Income (loss) from discontinued operations - - - - (2,272)

-

(100.00)



- 231

(100.00)





Net income $ 5,054 $ 5,009 $ 4,593 $ 7,651 $ 3,939

0.90 % 28.31 %

$ 14,656 $ 23,597

(37.89) %









































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of:

Variance - 3Q 2022 vs.



























Loan Portfolio Composition 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

2Q 2022

3Q 2021

Loans held for sale $ 13,388 $ 16,096 $ - $ - $ -

- % - % Loans secured by real estate:





















Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 437,636 433,840 406,285 389,109 421,940

0.87

3.72



Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 573,732 600,436 615,682 590,523 631,423

(4.45)

(9.14)



Secured by farmland 8,852 9,305 8,896 10,003 10,721

(4.87)

(17.43)



Construction and land development 138,371 117,604 116,365 121,520 109,763

17.66

26.06



Residential 1-4 family 616,764 607,548 575,946 548,830 531,556

1.52

16.03



Multi-family residential 137,253 144,406 152,266 164,071 153,310

(4.95)

(10.47)



Home equity lines of credit 65,852 69,860 72,440 73,877 75,775

(5.74)

(13.10)



Total real estate loans 1,978,460 1,982,999 1,947,880 1,897,933 1,934,488

(0.23)

2.27



























Commercial loans 470,934 448,582 336,961 303,697 203,243

4.98

131.71

Paycheck Protection Program loans 8,014 17,525 31,404 77,319 140,465

(54.27)

(94.29)

Consumer loans

279,678 179,691 77,424 61,037 36,388

55.64

NM



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 2,737,086 $ 2,628,797 $ 2,393,669 $ 2,339,986 $ 2,314,584

4.12 % 18.25 %

Loans by Risk Grade:





















Pass, not graded $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

- % - %

Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 616 609 786 641 789

1.15

(21.93)



Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 149,389 129,571 8,734 103,496 153,834

15.30

(2.89)



Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,520,364 1,513,054 1,413,480 1,327,718 1,248,233

0.48

21.80



Pass Grade 4 - Pass 984,012 890,709 895,197 836,610 841,451

10.48

16.94



Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 35,410 67,736 51,884 31,112 25,008

(47.72)

41.59



Grade 6 - Substandard 47,295 27,118 23,588 40,409 45,269

74.40

4.48



Grade 7 - Doubtful - - - - -

-

-



Grade 8 - Loss - - - - -

-

-



Total loans $ 2,737,086 $ 2,628,797 $ 2,393,669 $ 2,339,986 $ 2,314,584

4.12 % 18.25 %





























(Dollars in thousands) As Of or For Three Months Ended:



































Asset Quality Information 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021









Allowance for Credit Losses:













Balance at beginning of period $ (30,209) $ (29,379) $ (29,105) $ (30,386) $ (31,265)









(Provision for) / recovery of allowance for credit losses (2,890) (422) (99) 1,299 (1,085)









Net charge-offs

1,143 (408) (175) (18) 1,964









Ending balance

$ (31,956) $ (30,209) $ (29,379) $ (29,105) $ (30,386)



































Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $ (1,069) $ (1,237) $ (977) $ (1,129) $ (1,599)









(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve (311) 168 (260) 152 470









Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,380) $ (1,069) $ (1,237) $ (977) $ (1,129)



































































As Of:

Variance - 3Q 2022 vs.



























Non-Performing Assets: 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

2Q 2022

3Q 2021

Nonaccrual loans $ 36,851 $ 19,635 $ 14,941 $ 15,029 $ 18,352

87.68 % 100.80 % Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,855 1,512 1,817 283 -

22.69

-

Total non-performing loans 38,706 21,147 16,758 15,312 18,352

83.03

110.91

Other real estate owned 1,041 1,041 1,041 1,163 1,312

-

(20.66)

Total non-performing assets $ 39,747 $ 22,188 $ 17,799 $ 16,475 $ 19,664

79.14

102.13

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 2,573 $ 2,319 $ 2,651 $ 1,388 $ 3,361

10.95

(23.45)



























Troubled debt restructuring $ 3,170 $ 2,695 $ 3,103 $ 3,401 $ 3,710

17.63

(14.6)

Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,985

- % (100.00) %



















































The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.



















Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:

Variance







































Average Balance Sheet 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

2Q 2022

3Q 2021



3Q 2022 3Q 2021

YTD

Assets

































Loans held for sale $ 21,199 $ 6,936 $ - $ - $ -

205.64 % - %

$ 9,456 $ -

- % Loans, net of deferred fees 2,669,605 2,509,978 2,360,782 2,317,260 2,291,945

6.36

16.48



2,514,587 2,351,410

6.94

Investment securities 269,780 287,722 302,431 258,265 229,906

(6.24)

17.34



286,525 213,128

34.44

Other earning assets 90,268 158,817 466,952 632,841 689,084

(43.16)

(86.90)



237,299 536,781

(55.79)

Total earning assets 3,050,852 2,963,453 3,130,165 3,208,366 3,210,935

2.95

(4.99)



3,047,867 3,101,319

(1.72)

Investment in STM - Held for sale — — - 9,941 12,621

-

(100.00)



— 12,659

(100.00)

Other assets

234,355 228,893 226,320 229,718 230,116

2.39

1.84



229,885 228,361

0.67

Total assets

$ 3,285,207 $ 3,192,346 $ 3,356,485 $ 3,448,025 $ 3,453,672

2.91 % (4.88) %

$ 3,277,752 $ 3,342,339

(1.93) %





































Liabilities and stockholders' equity































Demand deposits $ 665,020 $ 596,714 $ 545,530 $ 547,504 $ 547,500

11.45 % 21.46 %

$ 602,872 $ 514,318

17.22 % Interest-bearing liabilities:































NOW and other demand accounts 660,387 695,481 817,430 878,652 920,203

(5.05)

(28.23)



723,857 854,360

(15.27)

Money market accounts 803,860 810,781 809,460 784,942 744,280

(0.85)

8.01



808,013 706,215

14.41

Savings accounts 219,167 222,274 224,716 219,823 213,859

(1.40)

2.48



222,032 204,286

8.69

Time deposits

343,986 329,198 350,368 368,603 380,233

4.49

(9.53)



341,160 418,161

(18.41)

Total Deposits 2,692,420 2,654,448 2,747,504 2,799,524 2,806,075

1.43

(4.05)



2,697,934 2,697,340

0.02

Borrowings

166,621 107,784 171,293 209,215 208,689

54.59

(20.16)



148,549 219,947

(32.46)

Total Funding

2,859,041 2,762,232 2,918,797 3,008,739 3,014,764

3.50

(5.17)



2,846,483 2,917,287

(2.43)

Other Liabilities

23,832 22,095 23,057 27,407 28,699

7.86

(16.96)



22,985 22,947

0.17

Stockholders' equity 402,334 408,019 414,631 411,879 410,209

(1.39)

(1.92)



408,284 402,105

1.54

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,285,207 $ 3,192,346 $ 3,356,485 $ 3,448,025 $ 3,453,672

2.91 % (4.88) %

$ 3,277,752 $ 3,342,339

(1.93) %





































Memo: Average PPP loans $ 11,868 $ 23,950 $ 51,491 $ 102,078 $ 191,504

(50.45) % (93.80) %

$ 28,958 $ 272,371

(89.37) %





































Net Interest Income































Loans held for sale $ 263 $ 93 $ - $ - $ -

182.80 % - %

$ 356 $ -

- % Loans



30,260 26,272 24,749 26,701 26,181

15.18

15.58



81,281 80,320

1.20

Investment securities 1,518 1,445 1,430 1,242 1,083

5.05

40.17



4,393 3,198

37.37

Other earning assets 555 448 406 560 537

23.88

3.35



1,409 1,222

15.30

Total Earning Assets 32,596 28,258 26,585 28,503 27,801

15.35

17.25



87,439 84,740

3.19







































Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-



- -

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 536 556 666 832 1,062

(3.60)

(49.53)



1,758 3,178

(44.68)

Money market accounts 1,667 938 859 952 1,056

77.72

57.86



3,464 3,294

5.16

Savings accounts 141 142 149 154 165

(0.70)

(14.55)



432 464

(6.90)

Time deposits

943 674 700 809 877

39.91

7.53



2,317 3,429

(32.43)

Total Deposit Costs 3,287 2,310 2,374 2,747 3,160

42.29

4.02



7,971 10,365

(23.10)







































Borrowings

1,859 1,342 1,357 1,515 1,434

38.52

29.64



4,558 4,413

3.29

Total Funding Costs 5,146 3,652 3,731 4,262 4,594

40.91

12.02



12,529 14,778

(15.22)







































Net Interest Income $ 27,450 $ 24,606 $ 22,854 $ 24,241 $ 23,207

11.56 % 18.28 %

$ 74,910 $ 69,962

7.07 %





































Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 28 $ 59 $ 435 $ 2,503 $ 3,146

(52.54) % (99.11) %

$ 519 $ 11,483

(95.48) % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 10 $ 21 $ 44 $ 90 $ 169

(52.38) % (94.08) %

$ 76 $ 713

(89.34) %

















































































































Net Interest Margin































Loans held for sale 4.92 % 5.38 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

(46) bps 492 bps

5.03 % 0.00 %

503 bps Loans



4.50 % 4.20 % 4.25 % 4.57 % 4.53 %

30

(3)



4.32 % 4.57 %

(25)

Investments

2.23 % 2.01 % 1.92 % 1.91 % 1.87 %

22

36



2.05 % 2.01 %

4

Other Earning Assets 2.44 % 1.13 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.31 %

131

213



0.79 % 0.30 %

49

Total Earning Assets 4.24 % 3.82 % 3.44 % 3.52 % 3.44 %

42

80



3.84 % 3.65 %

19







































NOW



0.32 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.46 %

-

(14)



0.32 % 0.50 %

(18)

MMDA

0.82 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.56 %

36

26



0.57 % 0.62 %

(5)

Savings

0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.31 %

-

(5)



0.26 % 0.30 %

(4)

CDs



1.09 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.92 %

27

17



0.91 % 1.10 %

(19)

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 0.64 % 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.56 %

19

8



0.51 % 0.63 %

(12)

Cost of Deposits 0.48 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.45 %

13

3



0.40 % 0.51 %

(11)



































-

Other Funding

4.43 % 4.99 % 3.22 % 2.87 % 2.73 %

(56)

170



4.10 % 2.68 %

142

Total Cost of Funds 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.60 %

18

11



0.59 % 0.68 %

(9)







































Net Interest Margin 3.57 % 3.33 % 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.87 %

24

70



3.29 % 3.02 %

27

Net Interest Spread 3.31 % 3.15 % 2.81 % 2.96 % 2.70 %

16

61



3.09 % 2.83 %

26







































Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans

































Loans

4.51 % 4.23 % 4.27 % 4.33 % 4.35 %

28 bps 16 bps

4.34 % 4.43 %

(8) bps

Total Earning Assets 4.25 % 3.85 % 3.44 % 3.32 % 3.24 %

40

101



3.85 % 3.46 %

39



Net Interest Margin* 3.58 % 3.35 % 2.96 % 2.79 % 2.66 %

23

92



3.30 % 2.80 %

50













































































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods



Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Nine Months Ended:



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

3Q 2022 3Q 2021

Net income from continuing operations $ 5,054 $ 5,009 $ 4,593 $ 7,651 $ 6,211

$ 14,656

$ 23,366

Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income from continuing operations:





















Management Restructure / Recruiting - - - - -

-

200



Branch Closures/ Consolidations 308 901 - - -

1,209

-



Merger expenses - 401 115 - -

516

-



(Gain) on debt extinguishment - - - (573) -

-

-



Income tax effect (67) (281) (25) 124 -

(373)

(43)



Net income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses $ 5,295 $ 6,030 $ 4,683 $ 7,202 $ 6,211

$ 16,008

$ 23,523



























Net income from continuing operations $ 5,054 $ 5,009 $ 4,593 $ 7,651 $ 6,211

$ 14,656

$ 23,366



Income tax expense 1,365 1,375 1,265 2,284 1,702

4,005

6,438



Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 3,201 254 359 (1,451) 615

3,722

(4,112)

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings from continuing operations $ 9,620 $ 6,638 $ 6,217 $ 8,484 $ 8,528

$ 22,383

$ 25,692



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 308 1,302 115 (573) -

1,725

200

Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations $ 9,928 $ 7,940 $ 6,332 $ 7,911 $ 8,528

$ 24,108

$ 25,892



























Return on average assets from continuing operations 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.88 % 0.72 %

0.60 %

0.94 %



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.01 % (0.05 %) 0.00 %

0.06 %

0.01 %

Operating return on average assets from continuing operations 0.64 % 0.76 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 0.72 %

0.65 %

0.94 %



























Return on average assets from continuing operations 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.88 % 0.72 %

0.60 %

0.94 %



Effect of tax expense 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.26 % 0.20 %

0.16 %

0.26 %



Effect of provision for credit losses 0.39 % 0.03 % 0.04 % (0.17 %) 0.07 %

0.15 %

(0.17 %)

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations 1.16 % 0.83 % 0.75 % 0.98 % 0.98 %

0.91 %

1.03 %



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.01 % (0.07 %) 0.00 %

0.07 %

0.01 %

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations 1.20 % 1.00 % 0.77 % 0.91 % 0.98 %

0.98 %

1.04 %



























Return on average equity from continuing operations 4.98 % 4.92 % 4.49 % 7.37 % 6.01 %

4.80 %

7.77 %



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.24 % 1.00 % 0.09 % (0.43 %) 0.00 %

0.44 %

0.05 %

Operating return on average equity from continuing operations 5.22 % 5.93 % 4.58 % 6.94 % 6.01 %

5.24 %

7.82 %



Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 1.92 % 2.15 % 1.58 % 2.42 % 2.12 %

1.87 %

2.85 %

Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations 7.14 % 8.08 % 6.16 % 9.36 % 8.12 %

7.11 %

10.67 %



























Efficiency ratio from continuing operations 71.85 % 75.01 % 76.11 % 68.16 % 64.80 %

74.11 %

67.18 %



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (0.93 %) (4.78 %) (0.46 %) 1.47 % 0.00 %

(2.02 %)

(0.26 %)

Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations 70.92 % 70.23 % 75.65 % 69.63 % 64.80 %

72.09 %

66.92 %



























Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.25

$ 0.60

$ 0.96



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.01 0.05 0.00 (0.02) 0.00

0.05

0.00

Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.25

$ 0.65

$ 0.96



























Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 $ 0.25

$ 0.59

$ 0.95



Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.01 0.04 (0.00) (0.02) 0.00

0.06

0.01

Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.25

$ 0.65

$ 0.96



























Book value per share $ 15.89 $ 16.17 $ 16.42 $ 16.76 $ 16.63

$ 15.89

$ 16.63



Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (4.39) (4.40) (4.31) (4.34) (4.35)

(4.39)

(4.34)

Tangible book value per share $ 11.54 $ 11.77 $ 12.11 $ 12.43 $ 12.28

$ 11.54

$ 12.28



























Stockholders' equity $ 391,808 $ 398,637 $ 404,195 $ 411,881 $ 408,629

$ 391,808

$ 408,629



Less goodwill and other intangible assets (108,147) (108,524) (106,075) (106,416) (106,757)

(108,147)

(106,757)

Tangible common equity $ 283,661 $ 290,113 $ 298,120 $ 305,465 $ 301,872

$ 283,661

$ 301,872



























Equity to assets

11.67 % 12.32 % 12.55 % 12.10 % 11.84 %

11.67 %

11.84 %



Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.94 %) (3.04 %) (2.98 %) (2.84 %) (2.81 %)

(2.94 %)

(2.81 %)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.73 % 9.27 % 9.57 % 9.26 % 9.02 %

8.73 %

9.02 %



























Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.33 % 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.87 %

3.29 %

3.02 %



Effect of adjustment for PPP associated balances* 0.01 % 0.02 % (0.00 %) (0.21 %) (0.21 %)

0.01 %

(0.22 %)

Net interest margin excluding PPP 3.58 % 3.35 % 2.96 % 2.79 % 2.66 %

3.30 %

2.80 %





















































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods













