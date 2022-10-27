LogicSource's OneMarket Technology Recognized by Spend Matters' '50 Providers to Watch' List for Second Consecutive Year

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, today announced its inclusion for the second consecutive year on Spend Matters' 2022 50 Providers to Watch list. The list recognizes the fastest-rising technology providers in the procurement and supply chain market based on months of extensive research, customer references and data-driven methodology.

LogicSource was selected for its OneMarket® technology suite, a services and data-enabled platform automating the Source-to-Pay procurement lifecycle, empowered with pre-built tools and templates, and fueled with $65 billion in cross-portfolio spending market intelligence and price benchmarks. Designed for practitioners by practitioners, OneMarket offers industry-leading procurement automation and value realization in one integrated platform for the world's most recognizable brands.

"We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a leader in the procurement technology space," said David Pennino, Founder and CEO at LogicSource. "We have made it our mission to provide best-in-class technology, expert support services and critical market intelligence to procurement professionals to help them drive value for their organizations. OneMarket's newly redesigned and fully-integrated user experience, coupled with this acknowledgement from Spend Matters further builds our momentum as we expand our capabilities."

The '50 Providers to Watch' list recognizes the leading providers in the procurement and supply chain industries who continue to develop innovative products that further Procurement's capabilities. The list is prepared by Spend Matters' technology analysts over multiple rounds of debate that assess the capabilities of companies across 10 procurement technology market sectors and reflects their unbiased, independent view of the providers.

"OneMarket, the suite provider powered by BPO firm LogicSource, completed in 2022 a remarkable transformation that put its technology offering front and center," said Nick Heinzmann, VP of Research at Spend Matters. "A $180 million external growth investment should go quite far in fueling further growth and product expansion, which definitely makes OneMarket a vendor to watch closely."

About LogicSource:

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

About Spend Matters:

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

