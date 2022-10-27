Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as Placement Agent on a private placement of $200 million Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes for View, Inc.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as Placement Agent on a private placement of $200 million Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes for View, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is pleased to announce that it served as Placement Agent on a private placement of $200 million Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes for View, Inc.

Cantor Fitzgerald Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cantor Fitzgerald) (PRNewswire)

The Notes have the following summary provisions:

$200 million Senior Unsecured

$40 million option for additional Notes

Offered pursuant to Section 4(a)(2)

Maturity in October 2027

6% cash-pay coupon with option at View, Inc.'s election to PIK-toggle at 9%

A conversion price of approximately $1.34 (25% conversion premium to a $1.07 reference price)

The Notes will be redeemable at View's election after the third anniversary, subject to the stock trading 150% of the conversion price for a certain number of trading days

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate on its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 primary dealers transacting business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.