Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 3, 2022, to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by dialing 800-289-0462 for domestic or +1 856-344-9282 for international, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 940005. A replay of the call will be available through November 17, 2022 and can be accessed using the following link https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580434&tp_key=1bd2862309. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 2, 2022, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

