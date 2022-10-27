Ask the Doctor
Arch Capital Group Set to Join S&P 500; RXO to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bread Financial Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASD:ACGL) will replace Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1. Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28.
  • RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1, replacing Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 2. Bread Financial Holdings will replace Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on that date. S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is spinning off RXO in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 1. XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post the spin-off transaction. Bread Financial Holdings is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and Unifi is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 1, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Arch Capital Group

ACGL

Financials


S&P 500

Deletion

Twitter

TWTR

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

RXO

RXO

Industrials

Nov 2, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Bread Financial Holdings

BFH

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bread Financial Holdings

BFH

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Unifi

UFI

Consumer Discretionary

