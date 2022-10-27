After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion

Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games.

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play , a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They've also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke's Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.

"Our expansion into Canada represents an exciting new frontier for Rewarded Play and is the first step in our plan to expand across the globe," said Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Rewarded Play is well-poised for explosive growth as we enter new markets and introduce features that will debut in Rewarded Play over the next year."

Rewarded Play and sister apps have awarded over $22 million in total rewards to users. Since Rewarded Play was introduced to the Google Play store in 2019, it has received over 5 million installs, and has quickly become the largest loyalty platform for mobile gamers in the U.S. While no purchases are required to earn gift cards, Rewarded Play users who choose to spend money earn greater rewards than they could on any competing play-to-earn app.

About Rewarded Play

Rewarded Play is Google Play store's top rewarded gaming app in the U.S. Millions of players engage with Rewarded Play to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. Rewarded Play is owned by Influence Mobile, a company that specializes in rewarding people for everyday activities, so that everyone can live a Rewarded Life™.

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

