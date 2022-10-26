Today's Business Wins Gold at US Partnership Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Partnership awards recognizes individuals and organizations that build and nurture referral, affiliate, brand, and influencer partnerships that add value to customers, fuel creativity, and accelerate growth.

Digital marketing agency, Today's Business, was awarded Gold for Best Content Partnership at the US Partnership Awards.

The inaugural awards cover a wide range of modern partnerships across a variety of channels, including Affiliate Marketing, Performance Marketing, Content Marketing, and Influencer Marketing.

Today's Business won the Best Content Partnership award for their affiliate marketing work with Tomahawk Shades and Awin - beating out huge companies, such as Anthropologie and Conde Nast.

"Such a strong campaign! I think the objectives were clear, and the approach was incredibly well thought out. Many levers were pulled and the focus on growing relationships with content partners is clear."

-Judges Comment

Tomahawk Shades is a direct to consumer eyewear brand, run by Long Island-based twin brothers Andrew and Ryan Shapiro, with the goal of establishing the brand's credentials through the voices and experiences of trusted authorities.

"We are honored to be recognized for our work and win such a prestigious award. Winning gold for Best Content Partnership is a testament to the outstanding strategy and team we have at Today's Business. This wouldn't be possible without the excellent collaboration with the teams at AWIN & Tomahawk Shades," stated Joe Sanfilippo, Manager of Growth & Partnerships at Today's Business.

Using Awin's platform, Today's Business established partnerships with a variety of media publications & content creators, demonstrating expertise in the men's fashion space that proved hugely successful. So successful in fact, affiliate marketing is now the biggest revenue driver for the Tomahawk Shades' website.

