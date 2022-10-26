Magnate Worldwide Acquires Atlantic-Pacific Express, Strengthening its Domestic Expedited Premium Service Offerings

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic-Pacific Express, a leading mission-critical logistics service provider, based in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlantic-Pacific Express is a strategic acquisition, augmenting our organic growth, adding to our TrumpCard domestic-specialty service capabilities, and expanding our industry solutions. Atlantic-Pacific's presence in the Southeast region, industry expertise, and service capabilities enhances its existing offering, through our ASAP Expediting solutions, also based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Founded in 1999, Atlantic-Pacific Express has been serving critical industry expedited logistics needs, with unique capabilities and expertise in the automotive, ATV, and production line environments. "We are proud to become part of Magnate Worldwide. We have a great deal of respect for Magnate's expedited service capabilities, and believe we have a very strong service and cultural fit," said Irene Brotherton, Founder, Atlantic-Pacific Express.

"Both ASAP and Atlantic-Pacific employees, vendors and customers will benefit greatly from our joining forces," said Garland Hobgood, VP of Operations, ASAP Expediting. "Within a very short period of time, we will be able to offer more to our customers and tap into technology innovation, providing more resources to both ASAP and Atlantic-Pacific clients," he added.

"The next chapter for Atlantic-Pacific Express, as part of Magnate's portfolio of services, will be equally exciting. The employees of Atlantic-Pacific have a long heritage of outstanding customer care and providing exceptional service. This is 100% aligned with Magnate's culture, which will be the catalyst for growth in the domestic expedited services market," offered Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide. "Our top priority will always be serving the mission critical market and caring for the employees who make that possible," he added.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

