U.S. Renal Care Premieres Short Film About the Power of Education for All People Living with Kidney Disease

ORANGE, Conn. and PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care, a leading provider for people living with kidney disease, released a short film today featuring Dawn Lawlor, BSN, RN, a Kidney Care Options Educator at U.S. Renal Care. The story illustrates how Dawn's personal kidney care journey has influenced her career and the importance of educating people with kidney disease about their treatment options.

"What makes Dawn so special as an educator is that she has been a patient on dialysis and received transplants herself – she's lived it," said Bayode Afolalu, MD, U.S. Renal Care's nephrologist partner in Orange, Connecticut. "Dawn's lived experience through her kidney care journey makes her such a valuable colleague to our care teams and an incredible resource for our patients. We're so grateful she is our colleague."

Given her personal experience, Dawn is uniquely qualified to understand the needs, concerns, and challenges of those living with kidney disease, but as demonstrated in the video, it is her compassionate nature and patient-focused philosophy that allows her to connect with her patients on a deeper level. She and her fellow educators at the U.S. Renal Care facility in Orange, CT, always consider how their patients will feel during treatment to help them find the option that best matches their personal lifestyle and goals.

"Dawn is the living, breathing embodiment of what we are trying to build here in the Kidney Care Options Program at U.S. Renal Care," said Heather Lawyer, U.S. Renal Care's Director of Modality Education. "I know she and everyone else featured in this story are proud to showcase how educators like Dawn are changing the lives of people living with kidney disease every day."

"I am so grateful that my own experience with kidney disease led me to become a Kidney Care Options Educator," Dawn shared in the video. "It's a privilege to help others on their own journey."

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care partners with nephrologists to care for over 26,000 people living with kidney disease nationwide. For over two decades, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients. U.S. Renal Care operates nearly 400 in-center and home dialysis programs across 33 states in the U.S. For more information, please visit usrenalcare.com.

