Pexip Launches Marketplace to Showcase Applications, Integrations, and Partnerships

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading global video technology company, today launches Pexip Marketplace, the company's new online hub for video-powered applications and integrations. The Marketplace showcases easily browsable use cases and joint solutions built with Pexip's video technology platform.

"Pexip Marketplace is part of our strategic shift to take video beyond the meeting room. We aim to empower organizations to put video everywhere. We are their partner in solving transformational challenges, reinventing their brands, and reaching customers in entirely new ways through video technology," says Leighton Hughes, VP Video Innovation, Pexip.

"Our Marketplace is making this even easier, enabling customers to simply search and discover new ways to bring video into their business operations," he adds.

As part of the Marketplace launch, Pexip also released new resources to support its growing developer community. A dedicated developer site, developer.pexip.com , makes it easy to access Pexip's SDK, plugins, and code snippets that developers can use to create new solutions, integrate video into workflows, and innovate with Pexip's award winning platform. Developers can also interact with each other, learn more about building with Pexip, share ideas, and ask questions via community.pexip.com.

"Our technology is built as a platform, enabling customers to easily build solutions and elevate their products and services with video inside," says Jordan Owens, VP of Video Innovation, Pexip. "What sets us apart is that Pexip integrates easily with third parties and adheres to the strictest security standards in the world. We also offer a robust set of integrations and APIs, so that any workflow or use case can be taken to the next level with video."

Video is solving challenges across multiple industries. Pexip is focused on three strategic areas for growth in the VPaaS space:

Healthcare: bringing video technology to virtual waiting rooms, telehealth solutions, healthcare devices like 'exam cams', and advanced solutions for seminars and therapy sessions.

Customer & citizen engagement: powering video connections for virtual courtroom hearings, customer contact centers, retail services, banking, and more.

Extended reality: enabling frontline workers with video and wearable technology in the field and providing access to experts and critical support.

Visit pexip.com/marketplace to learn more.

For more information on Pexip Video Innovation, visit www.pexip.com/build.

