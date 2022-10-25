NFTSTAR to release in partnership with NR SPORTS exclusive 'Beastmode Metaverse x Neymar Jr.' NFT Collection

Neymar Jr. goes web3 and creates his own community

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTSTAR Singapore PTE. Ltd. ("NFTSTAR"), an established internet company, has announced today that its NFT community and trading platform is releasing a new line of exclusive NFTs in collaboration with Brazilian professional footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. NFTSTAR will trade the collectibles authorized by NR SPORTS, a company specializing in image management, exclusively acting in Neymar Jr's career.

NFTSTAR is excited about this opportunity to create with a true, world-class star. Whilst many celebrities are focused on the past, Neymar Jr. is looking toward the future. This partnership is an example of his creativity and ambition to shape the future of entertainment and interaction with his fans and community in the web3 space.

When purchased, NFT owners will be able to interact with exclusive content from Neymar Jr. and participate in holder-only exclusive meet-and-greets, win special collector items, and many more surprises.

NR Sports and Neymar Jr. have worked with NFTSTAR to develop a digital collection which is connected to several exclusive project utilities. Each NFT collectible has a record on the blockchain, and the users will obtain the ownership of the unique NFT collectible through purchase on the platform or through trading on secondary markets.

The special Neymar Jr. Collections will start to release on October 24, 2022 and by signing up to https://nftstar.com/neymar-jr , fans will be able to freemint their first JungleVibes NFT. Go Beastmode and join the movement.

